Canada Goose Launches Bespoke Project Atigi Collection Featuring 18 Inuit Designers

Building on the success and impact of the inaugural collection, this year's expanded Project Atigi collection features 90-bespoke pieces, created by 18 Inuit designers from 12 communities across Inuit Nunangat. In partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), Canada Goose commissioned this group of talented designers to each create a collection of five jackets which reflect their heritage, communities, and artisanship. The collection highlights the deep tradition of craftsmanship in the North, and each designer has shaped fabric into something functional and beautiful.

"Project Atigi was born in the North, created by the North and for the North," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. "We're leveraging our global platform to share Inuit craftsmanship with the world and to create social entrepreneurship opportunities in the communities that inspire us. When you purchase a Project Atigi parka, you're making an investment in the place and people that shape them."

Proceeds from the sales of the Project Atigi collection, which are expected to double last year's contribution, will benefit Inuit communities across Canada through ITK, the national Inuit representational organization that works with the four Inuit regions of Inuit Nunangat. Through ITK, proceeds from last year's collection supported self-directed Inuit education, employment and cultural preservation programs.

"The community support and response from participating in Project Atigi has been incredible. Being a part of this project for the second year has allowed me to showcase my designs with the world, while shining a light on our decades of tradition and craftsmanship," said Eileena Arragutainaq, Project Atigi designer and entrepreneur from Sanikiluaq, Nunavut.

The Project Atigi 2020 collection, which includes men's and women's styles will be showcased in select Canada Goose stores across North America and Europe, and available for purchase on canadagoose.com or by contacting projectatigi@canadagoose.com beginning January 23, 2020.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 5,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

About ITK

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is a federally incorporated registered charitable organization representing and promoting the interests of over 65,000 beneficiaries of Inuit land claims agreements in Canada on a wide variety of social, health, cultural, environmental and political issues and challenges on the national level. ITK works on behalf of Inuit who live primarily in the four Regions of Inuit Nunangat – Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut – as well as Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat.

ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all beneficiaries of the Inuit land claims agreements in Canada. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today.

