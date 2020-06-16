Canada Goose Names Carrie Baker as President of its North American Business, Appoints Kara MacKillop to Chief of Staff

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) today announced the appointment of Carrie Baker as President, North America and Kara MacKillop as Chief of Staff and EVP People & Culture, reporting to Dani Reiss, President & CEO.

Since joining the company in 2012, Carrie has proven herself a dynamic strategist with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for solving key business issues. She has helped guide the organization through a period of exponential growth, during which the company has transformed into a globally recognized brand. Most recently serving as EVP, Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer, in this newly created position, Carrie will now oversee all marketing and commercial operations in North America, responsible for the brand's growth strategy in the region, driving demand and customer engagement.

Kara joined the company in 2014 as VP Human Resources and has served as an inspirational leader with a passion for driving employee engagement and the unique culture that defines Canada Goose. She will continue to be responsible for People & Culture, and in her new role as Chief of Staff, will assume strategic projects for the Office of the CEO, Corporate Citizenship and serve as the liaison to the Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to appoint Carrie to the role of President of our North American business and name Kara as Chief of Staff," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. "Carrie has proven herself to be an exceptional leader, authentic storyteller and a trusted advisor on matters across all areas of the business. Kara's strategic thought-leadership and talent for developing great teams has proven invaluable to the growth of our business. I look forward to all they will accomplish in their new roles."

In addition to helping steer the company through its successful IPO, Carrie led the development and recent launch of the company's Sustainable Impact Strategy, and its Corporate Citizenship initiatives, including the Canada Goose Resource Centres Program and Project Atigi, a social entrepreneurship created to celebrate Inuit craftsmanship.

Kara has led the company's People & Culture through an incredible period of expansion, having overseen the hiring and training of more than 4,000 employees globally, including key executive and board hires, across 20 stores, eight manufacturing facilities and global corporate offices.

