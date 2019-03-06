Canada Life Reinsurance enters into €5.5bn longevity risk reinsurance agreement with SRLEV N.V. (VIVAT)

DUBLIN, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Life Reinsurance is pleased to announce that it has recently entered into a long-term longevity reinsurance agreement with VIVAT covering 70% of €8 billion of in-force liabilities. More than 150,000 of in-payment and deferred pensioners are reinsured by Canada Life Reinsurance under this agreement.

Jeff Poulin, Global Head of Canada Life Reinsurance, commented, "I am pleased to announce this significant reinsurance transaction, which highlights our strength in working effectively with VIVAT to structure a longevity risk solution to efficiently manage their overall risk. This transaction adds to our diverse longevity reinsurance portfolio and demonstrates how, together with Arpian, we create large, complex and unique risk transfer structures backed by our financial strength to benefit our clients."

Canada Life Reinsurance offers a range of innovative risk and capital management solutions covering mortality, longevity, health and lapse risks for insurers, reinsurers and pension funds across the U.S. and Europe, including the Netherlands, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium and Ireland.

About VIVAT

VIVAT NV is the holding company for, among others, SRLEV NV, VIVAT Schadeverzekeringen NV, Proteq Levensverzekeringen NV, ACTIAM NV and Zwitserleven PPI NV. VIVAT's subsidiaries are also active on the Dutch market with, among others, the Zwitserleven, Reaal and ACTIAM brands. A balance sheet total of €56 billion (end of December 2018) makes VIVAT one of the largest insurers in the Netherlands. Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd., a full subsidiary of Anbang Insurance Group Co. Ltd, is the sole shareholder of VIVAT NV. For more information please visit www.vivat.nl.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is part of a group of companies owned by Great-West Lifeco Inc., a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco and its insurance subsidiaries have received strong ratings from major rating agencies. To learn more, visit canadalifere.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. Great-West Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, Irish Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam Investments. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately €0.9 trillion (C$1.4 trillion) in consolidated assets under administration as of December 31, 2018 and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Canada Life Reinsurance