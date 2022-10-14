Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2021-2022 & 2027: Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, Paramount, YouTube, Facebook, Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell, Telus

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments



OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027

SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027

OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access

AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC

Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments



Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband holds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revs (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed band HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD

homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed band HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

4AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

YouTube

Facebook/Instagram

Other

