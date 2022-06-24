Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: A $27.88 Billion Market by 2026

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Canada increased at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.0%, increasing from US$21.26 billion in 2022 to reach US$27.88 billion by 2026.

The pandemic largely supported the rapid digital transformation of payment system in Canada. During this period many fintech companies implemented business strategies for the launch of innovative prepaid card solutions such as payroll cards, remittance cards, gift cards, etc., which have driven the prepaid card market in the country in 2021. The publisher expects that this trend of launching innovative prepaid cards is to continue in the Canadian market in the upcoming quarters.



Canadian digital wallet providers are acquiring saving and investing apps



With an intention to expand into the wealth management space, digital wallet providers are acquiring the saving and investing apps of the country.



Blackhawk Network launched virtual prepaid cards to meet rising demand



With the onset of the pandemic, Canadians had actively started online shopping than they did a year ago. Moreover, consumers are creating demand for flexible digital rewards and incentives on every purchases. Therefore, payment solution providers are focusing on product launches to target these consumers.

Cloud human capital management platforms are introducing digital wallets for wage earners



It is observed that Canadians often run out of their salary between their pay periods. Employees would find it beneficial if they were allowed to access their earned wages on-demand. Therefore, cloud human capital management platforms are developing digital payment solutions to capture these consumers in Canada.

The report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Canada. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Canada .

. Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

Canada Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Canada Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Canada Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Canada Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



