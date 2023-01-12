Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Launches Clinical Trial of its Ginseng-Derived Redsenol-1 Plus Noble Ginsenoside Capsules

Clinical trial will examine Redsenol-1 Plus efficacy for cancer-related fatigue

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd., an innovative leader in ginseng and ginsenosides research and application, has announced the launch of a new clinical trial to examine the efficacy of its product, Redsenol-1 Plus Noble Ginsenoside Capsules (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05664009), for treating cancer-related fatigue. The complete trial will be conducted by KGK Science, Inc., one of Canada's premium clinical research organizations and regulatory specialists for the natural health product industry including vitamins & supplements, nutraceuticals, cannabis and hemp industries. The randomized, triple-blind, placebo controlled parallel clinical trial will include males and females diagnosed with all types of cancer.

Led by the Chinese Canadian Scientist Peihua Yu, PhD., Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine has specialized in developing proprietary rare ginsenoside extraction methods. Ginsenosides are the active ingredients extracted from Panax (ginseng) species such as Panax ginseng, American ginseng, Panax notoginseng. They have various pharmacological activities and effects, and are widely used as medicinal ingredients in medicines or functional foods.

Rare Ginsenosides, metabolized from naturally occurring ginsenosides in ginseng, exhibit better bioactivity and absorption. However, rare ginsenosides in raw ginseng species are almost undetectable, and even after heat processing, the extraction rate of rare ginsenosides reaches only 1/100,000 - 1/10,000, which means that just 1-10 grams of rare ginsenosides can be extracted from 100 kilograms of red ginseng. The preparation and transformation of rare ginsenosides on a mass scale requires a series of high technologies, with Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine being the world's only producer to have invented four different core technologies which enable the extraction, processing, transformation, and formulation of rare ginsenosides.

Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine's flagship product, Redsenol-1 Plus Noble Ginsenoside Capsules, offers highly bioactive and absorbable rare ginsenoside monomers Rg3(R, S), Rh1(S, R), Rh2(R, S), Rk1, Rk3, Rg5, Rh3, Rh4, Rk2, aPPD(S, R), aPPT(S, R), more potent than common Panax/Korean red ginseng extracts. Redsenol Series has received great recognition among customers, and is available on Amazon, JD.com, Tmall.com and in the pharmacies and health food stores throughout Canada and Hong Kong.

A previous clinical trial investigating the efficacy of Wisconsin ginseng (American ginseng) on cancer-related fatigue was conducted by Mayo Clinic in 2012, and the results showed that Wisconsin ginseng reduced general and physical cancer-related fatigue over 8 weeks without side effects, although the treatment did not provide significant reductions in fatigue at 4 weeks. Wisconsin ginseng administered in capsules in the clinical trial only had 3% ginsenoside content, and the effects of ginseng on fatigue might have been more profound if ginseng containing a higher percentage of ginsenosides was used.

Redsenol-1 Plus featuring a remarkably high rare ginsenoside content is expected to achieve groundbreaking results in the coming clinical trial. "We are proud to launch this detailed, rigorous clinical trial to fully document the efficacy of Redsenol-1 Plus and the use of rare ginsenosides in relieving cancer-related fatigue," said Dr. Peihua Yu, founder and CEO of Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine. "Redsenol Series already has over a hundred thousand satisfied customers and we look forward to a full objective, scientifically-documented report on Redsenol-1 Plus after the trial period," added Dr. Peihua Yu.

About Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd.

Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd. is a biotechnology company mainly engaged in the research, production and sales of natural plant-based products. Redsenol® by Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd. is a top ginseng supplement brand featuring multicomponent rare ginsenosides in high concentration. The core technologies owed by the company in rare ginsenoside extraction, processing, transformation, and formulation enable the preparation of easily absorbable rare ginsenosides in large amounts. For more information on Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine, Redsenol-1 Plus and rare ginsenosides, visit https://enophyto.com.

