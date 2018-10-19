Canada's CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios Partner on New Medical Procedural THE TRANSPLANT from Montréal-Based Sphère Média Plus

– 13-episode series is a modern immigrant story wrapped in a medical procedural –

OTTAWA, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's leading television network CTV, together with NBCUniversal International Studios, today announced THE TRANSPLANT, a new, one-hour, primetime medical procedural slated for CTV's 2019/20 broadcast season. Developed by CTV, the series is from award-winning Montréal-based producer Sphère Média Plus (19-2). NBCUniversal will have distribution rights outside of Canada. The announcement was made from the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) Prime Time conference in Ottawa.

When a truck plows into the busy street café where he works, Bash, a struggling Syrian refugee, draws on bold skills and warzone instincts from his former life as a doctor to save multiple people. Among these victims is the chief of the busiest trauma centre in Toronto and the one person who can give Bash the opportunity to return to a career in emergency medicine that he so deserves.

THE TRANSPLANT tells the story of this charismatic man with an elusive past as he joins a team of doctors, challenged to make a place for himself in a new hospital and country. The drama blends a modern immigrant tale with an ensemble medical procedural, offering audiences a fresh take on a beloved genre. The first cycle consists of 13 episodes, with production set to begin in Summer 2019.

"With its universal themes of compassion, courage, and hope, this compelling series puts a new spin on medical dramas, which are sure to not only connect with CTV viewers in Canada, but with viewers everywhere," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "Following our successful partnerships with NBCU International Studios on MOTIVE and THE DISAPPEARANCE, we were actively looking for another project to collaborate on for the international market and found the perfect series with THE TRANSPLANT. We look forward to again working with our partners to bring this intriguing new series to the world."

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added: "With THE TRANSPLANT, CTV has picked-up a series which combines high-stakes drama with a very personal journey about finding your place in the world. We're excited to be partnering with Mike and his team to produce something special for the Canadian market and beyond."

"THE TRANSPLANT is a timely drama that subtly addresses one of the most compelling issues of our time: the question of immigration and refugees," said Jocelyn Deschenes, President and Founder of Sphère Média Plus. "We have been inspired by many of the Syrian consultants who have shared their stories with us."

