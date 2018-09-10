Canada's Largest Vaping Products Distributor Pacific Smoke International Inc. Appointed as an Authorized Distributor for JUUL Products in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's largest vaping product distributor, Pacific Smoke International Inc., today announced that JUUL Labs, a technology company dedicated to providing a satisfying alternative for adult smokers appointed Pacific Smoke as an authorized distributor of JUUL products in Canada.

"Our team has been converting cigarette smokers for the past five years by providing them with products to help successfully transition smokers away from combustible cigarettes. Our company is excited to be working with JUUL Labs to offer JUUL products to the 5 million adult smokers in Canada who want a satisfying alternative" said Samuel Tam, Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs at Pacific Smoke International.

JUUL will be available in vape shops across Canada and is currently available in many provinces on JUUL's e-commerce site, Juul.ca. In Canada, JUUL will be available in Starter Kits, Device Kits and six flavours including Virginia Tobacco, Mint, Mango, Vanilla, Fruit and Cucumber.

Pacific Smoke International Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of quality electronic vaporizers and e-liquids located in Canada focusing on delivering a satisfying alternative to combustible cigarettes.



www.pacificsmoke.com

