Canada's Translation Bureau Selects SDL for Customized Linguistic Services Request Management System

MONTREAL, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, is pleased to announce that it will be providing a customized Linguistic Services Request Management System (LSRMS) to the Translation Bureau, a federal institution within the Public Services and Procurement Canada of the Government of Canada. Combining two of SDL's market-leading solutions, SDL MultiTrans and SDL Trados Studio, the Translation Bureau will have access to an unmatched set of feature-rich tools on one secure platform for managing linguistic services workflows, projects, and resources.

As a key player within the Government of Canada, the Translation Bureau provides translation, interpretation and terminology services to federal departments and organizations, and both of Canada's Houses of Parliament. In addition to translating over 350 million words and providing close to 7,000 days of interpretation each year, the Bureau maintains Termium Plus®, a terminology database of over 1.4 million records that garners 100,000 queries a day (3 million a month) from over 220 countries.

The Translation Bureau wished to upgrade its linguistic services management system in order to meet current and future demands. It was looking for a highly secure, best-in-class industry solution that would allow the management and provision of end-to-end linguistic services and processes in an integrated way, while being scalable enough to support thousands of concurrently connected users without any service degradation.

By bringing together two of the translation industry's most powerful tools – SDL MultiTrans and SDL Trados Studio – SDL is able to provide the Translation Bureau with an intelligent and centralized, web-based platform that allows automated translation workflows, interactive online editing and unified terminology through its advanced leveraging of translation memory. SDL's solution met all LSRMS requirements.

At the heart of the solution will be SDL MultiTrans, providing strong business reporting, project management, and centralized translation memories with a workflow engine which complements all business management functions. Built with an unparalleled level of security, the translation environment of SDL MultiTrans complies with regulatory obligations and local data protection regulations, providing full content cycle control and audit trails.

"We will be providing an enhanced solution tailored for the Translation Bureau, where project managers have complete control over their linguistic projects, within a secure, user-friendly environment capable of automating tasks, helping them manage projects more efficiently and to the highest security standards," said Christophe Djaouani, SVP, Regulated Industries at SDL. "This will up-level the way the Translation Bureau meets numerous stakeholder requirements."

As well as the integration with SDL Trados Studio, the solution will provide the Translation Bureau with access to an ecosystem of 40+ Connectors to popular third party systems and technologies including machine translation engines, CMS, CRM, PIM, WCMS and many more. This includes connectivity to SDL's enterprise-grade Neural Machine Translation (NMT) offering, enabling fast and high-quality translation in a secure environment.

