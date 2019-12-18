Canadian Appliance Source's New Store is Now Open in Halifax, Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Appliance Source store is now open in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This store opening marks the 24th store location for Canadian Appliance Source. The new store is located at 215 Chain Lake Drive and has hundreds of models on display in their spacious 5,000-square-foot showroom. This retail centre is prominently positioned at the entrance to Bayers Lake Shopping area.

With hundreds of appliances shipped daily, over 24 showrooms open seven days a week and distribution centres nationwide, Canadian Appliance Source continues to be the leading specialty retailer of major home appliances in Canada.

"Our brand continues to pursue expansion to truly become Canada's coast-to-coast appliance retailer. We are pleased to open our first store in Nova Scotia; it is truly an exciting time for the Halifax market. We are always thinking bigger but maintain our belief of bringing a boutique appliance shopping experience to all Canadians," said Stephen Shave, COO.

About Canadian Appliance Source

Canadian Appliance Source, founded in 2008, has developed into a forerunner of modern appliance retail. Our model is unique in that our focus has always been on providing our customers with the personalized, thoughtful help and advice of an appliance specialist. Whether online or in-store, CAS customers receive knowledgeable advice, expert service, and quality appliances at exceptional prices. Our goal is to leave each customer with the certainty they made the right choice buying from us.

Now with 24 locations, our mission has grown to be the largest national appliance retailer in Canada. However, we will be a coast-to-coast retailer with a difference: we will still offer each customer that same personalized advice and unique in-store experience. CAS has always stood apart from the competition and, as we grow, we will continue to do so. We now have the resources, the ability and, most importantly, the drive to be the best appliance retailer in Canada.

Although we have grown in size, we have never lost our focus on creating our unique, customer-centric, in-store experience. Each CAS store has a boutique feel and features streamlined, modern displays, and customers are serviced by personable, knowledgeable staff. We pay attention to the details, from complimentary water and coffee to helpful customer information stations to make the shopping experience as pleasant as possible.

Working at Canadian Appliance Source offers staff the opportunity to improve each and every day. We believe in our values of respect, improvement, responsibility, and commitment to customer satisfaction and ensure that employees are given the tools and resources to live these values each day, at every store, at every level in the company.

