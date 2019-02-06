Canadian Diplomat James Villeneuve Joins Fasken

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Fasken today welcomes former Consul General of Canada James Villeneuve to the firm as a Senior Business Advisor in its Government Relations and Strategy and International Trade & Customs Law practices.

"James' experience as a senior international business and public affairs leader further strengthens our team of key business advisors," said Peter Feldberg, Firm Managing Partner. "His thought leadership, insight and personal network reaffirms our pledge to delivering exceptional client service."

With more than 30 years as a senior executive in international business and public affairs, James most recently held the post of Consul General of Canada, Los Angeles, the country's most senior representative in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, from 2014 to 2018. Prior to his appointment, he worked as a senior executive for Anheuser Busch InBev, the world's largest brewing company for more than 27 years.

"We are very pleased to have someone of James' stature in our community choose Fasken as the platform to launch the next stage of his highly successful career in the Canadian and international business communities," said Martin Denyes, Managing Partner, Ontario for Fasken.

Fasken's Government Relations and Strategy practice features a seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in government and government relations at the federal and provincial levels in Canada as well as the international scene. As one of Canada's premier government relations practices they bring perspectives and expertise from all sides of the government equation.

"Our team is committed to link our clients with global leaders that have a solid grasp of the current political landscape. James brings a unique perspective on US and international affairs, which further enhances our team's ability to provide effective advice," said Dan Brock, Leader, Government Relations and Strategy at Fasken.

Fasken's International Trade & Customs Law group helps clients manage risks and remove barriers to trade and investments as they go to market in an increasingly globalized and outsourced world economy. The team provides unique insight into the workings of governments and the thinking of regulators and policy makers

