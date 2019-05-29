Canadian Pacific's Chief Financial Officer to address investor conferences in June
May 29, 2019, 09:00 ET
CALGARY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the following conferences:
- June 5, 2019 - Deutsche Bank 2019 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit at 10 a.m. eastern time in Chicago.
- June 6, 2019 - UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference at 8:45 a.m. eastern time in New York City.
CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
