Canadian Pacific's Chief Financial Officer to address investor conferences in June

CALGARY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the following conferences:

June 5, 2019 - Deutsche Bank 2019 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit at 10 a.m. eastern time in Chicago .





June 6, 2019 - UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference at 8:45 a.m. eastern time in New York City .

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

