Canadian Payments Market Report Bundle 2021: Gain Access to Two Comprehensive Reports with Focus on Consumers & Different Payments

The Canadian Payments Bundle - 2021 includes the reports Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021 and Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2021, for the full descriptions of each report please see below.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen drastic changes to the performance of the Canadian economy, and dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits. The rapid shift away from cash to contactless payments, and the substantial increase in online shopping, are set to become permanent features of the Canadian consumer payments scene, especially given the extension of the pandemic into 2021. But the planned rollout of a vaccine, which promises an end to the pandemic, is likely to see Canadians far more optimistic about their economic future than just one year ago.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021 will provide detailed insights into how the unprecedented developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected consumer payments in Canada, and how this is likely to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.

Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021 provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payments segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure. Payment types included in the report:

Cash

Cheques

Debit cards

Credit cards

Contactless payments

Mobile payments

Online purchases

Preauthorized payments

Bill payments

Prepaid cards

Gift cards

P2P payments

International remittances

Virtual currencies

Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:

In-depth analysis on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector as Canada moves out of an environment dominated by the pandemic

moves out of an environment dominated by the pandemic Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of developments in the Canadian economy

An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the post-pandemic era in payments

Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes

Recognized by industry leaders as the most comprehensive, authoritative and independent review of the market available in Canada, Canadian Payments Forecast is now in its 12th year of publication. A strategic resource for payment professionals, the report provides essential in-depth planning information for executives and managers responsible for achieving growth in Canada's payment industry.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2021

The continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021, and the associated policy measures taken to limit the impact of the spread of the virus, has seen sustained changes in consumer shopping and payment behaviour.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2021, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, will examine the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the pandemic abates.

It will provide subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2021 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments. In both 2020 and 2021, the analyst has included a special section on COVID-19 and how this has impacted consumer payment preferences. The 2021 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:

Cash

Contactless payments

Prepaid cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

Gift cards

Debit cards

Online purchases

P2P payments

Credit cards

Preauthorized payments

International remittances

Bill payments

Virtual currencies

Wearables

Loyalty redemption

A strategic resource for payment professionals, the Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2021 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2021.

Now in its eighth year of publication, this report will provide in-depth insights into consumer payment trends and dynamics in Canada.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0lf7o

