Canadian Perfumer Teaches How to Regain Sense of Smell and Taste After COVID With New Book WHY the NOSE Published by MY Nose Initiative Inc.

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by J.R. Lechien, et al. (2021), suggests about 86% of people who have COVID-19 lose some or all of their ability to smell. An ongoing Virginia Commonwealth University study (Reiter, 2021) shows 43% of participants who lost their sense of smell or taste due to COVID feel depressed, with 87% of participants reporting reduced enjoyment of food. Evan Reiter, MD, medical director of the Smell and Taste Disorders Centre at VCU Health, says the health and safety concerns stemming from these responses give insights into the larger picture of long-term health impacts of COVID-19. WHY the NOSE? is a do-it-yourself book on using smell training to increase sense of smell and improve mental health.

Tracy Pepe's new e-book WHY the NOSE?, available for only $2.95, is a smell learning guide to help those improve their sense of smell and taste. Tracy's book works with a 20-week program based on scientific research as well as her decades of expertise. Using herbs, spices, and widely available essential oils, this unique programme is based on techniques proven to help patients recover more quickly and completely.

WHY the NOSE? , was published as an e-book on August 20 and in print Fall 2021. It lays out a complete smell training program for one to follow at home. The author also offers smelling kits and online support through the website www.smellingpink.ca and social media.

"Tracy Pepe demonstrates the power of our sense of smell and how important it is to train it. She gives precise recommendations and a lot of inside information on the most exciting, related research.

"As one of the most profound professionals, she shows that we cannot underestimate the importance of the sense of smell - with her valuable tips, everyone can use this book to train and improve his/her own capabilities - with sometimes surprisingly positive effects." - Robert Mueller-Gruenow, CEO SCENTCOMMUNICATION

"WHY the NOSE? will definitely help many people. The discussion on how to regain your sense of smell is a constant question we are encountering. I found it to be very informative and helpful on how to enhance your sense of smell." - Spence Levy, President Air Esscentials Inc.

Over the last 30 years Tracy Pepe has been developing a superpower- the connection between mental health and our sense of smell. As a perfumer specializing in essential oils and aromatic chemicals, Tracy's career has been defined as a "pioneer", curating various scent solutions to rethink practical synesthesia in architecture and interior design. Through the The Scented L'air, based in Canada, Tracy has built dozens of experiential design collaborations with professionals in both architecture and interior design.

