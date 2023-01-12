Canadian Pet Market Survey Report 2022: Pet Ownership, Services, Retail Landscape, Dog and Cat Food

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022 focuses on dog and cat food, while also providing a topline overview of broader product purchasing rates, retail and Internet dynamics, use of veterinary and pet care services, and pet ownership patterns.

This report on the Canadian pet industry draws primarily on a bilingual English/French survey conducted in September/October 2022 of 1,000 Canadian pet owners.

Additional information was obtained from consultation with Canadian pet food industry insiders including PIJAC Canada and Canadian pet food market expert Serge Boutet of SBNutrinnov Consultants (Quebec), along with secondary research sources.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and resulting inflationary conditions, Canadian pet owners have continued to spend on their pets. The indisputably high-value Canadian pet owners place on the animal companions in their lives translates to increased willingness to buy special products and services.

As the pandemic brought health and wellness issues front and center across myriad human markets, the same held true for pets, with owners becoming even more receptive to food, treats, other supplies, and services with health and wellness benefits. The survey results show that among Canadian dog or cat owners, one-fourth (26%) strongly agreed that they were willing to spend more on pet foods with extra health and wellness benefits, and another 42% somewhat agreed.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Canadian pet owners reported spending more on pet products than they used to, whereas just over one-third (35%) agreed to some extent that they are spending less on pet products because of the economy - and only 12% strongly agreed.

Other factors impacting pet owner spending in the post-COVID economy include a heightened awareness of animal welfare and sustainability, the increasing role technology plays in the pet market, and a growth of interest in alternative form pet foods such as fresh and frozen options.

Although at a slower rate than their U.S. counterparts, Canadian pet owners also continue to shift towards online purchases, with 23% of pet product sales coming from e-commerce. The internet's role in the pet industry goes beyond shopping, however, with pet product purchasers taking advantage of the convenience of online research to investigate pricing, check product options, and exchange ideas on social media.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Report Scope & Methodology

3 Scope and Methodology

Table Demographics of Survey Respondents, 2022

Market Overview

The Global Environment

Canadian Pet Food Sales

Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters

Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics

Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates

Focus on Dog and Cat Food

Pet Food Category Overview

Product Trends and Opportunities

Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies

Retail Landscape

Competitive Overview

Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector

Digital Dynamics

Veterinary and Pet Services

Veterinary Services

Non-Medical Services

Pet Ownership

Pet Ownership Rates

Pet Acquisition Trends

Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics

4 Market Overview

Chapter Highlights

Report Scope & Methodology

Scope and Methodology

Introduction

The Global Environment

Canadian Pet Food Sales

Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters

Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics

"Pets as Family" Remains Central to Market Dynamics

Disposition to Spend on Pets

Spending More Than Holding Up During COVID-19

Focus on Value

Focus on Health

Receptivity to Natural Products

Corporate Responsibility and Company Values

The Roles of Technology

Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates

Pet Food and Treats

Pet Medications and Supplements

Pet Durables/Hardlines

Pet Clean-Up and Grooming Products

Digital and High-Tech Pet Monitoring Products

Pet Training/Obedience or Calming/Anxiety Products

5 Focus on Dog and Cat Food

Chapter Highlights

Pet Food Category Overview

Retail Sales of Dog and Cat Food

Pet Food Marketers and Brand Leaders

Product Trends and Opportunities

Beyond Regular/Adult

Superior Pet Food as Wellness Product

Functional Foods

Natural and Organic Pet Foods

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Grain-Free vs. Grain-Rich

Alternative Pet Food Ingredients and Formulations

Limited Ingredient Diets and Allergies

Sustainability and Animal Welfare

Local is Better

Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies

Overview of Regulatory Authorities

Pet Food Imports into Canada

Commercial Imports

Imports from the United States to Canada for Commercial Sale

to for Commercial Sale Pet Food Exports from Canada

Role and Responsibilities of Exporters

Request for Certification

Guidelines for Preparing Export Certificates

Audits and Inspection

Exports from Canada to the United States

6 Retail Landscape

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Overview

Online Sales Eat Away at Brick-and-Mortar Share of Product Sales

Channel Use Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

Walmart, PetSmart Lead as Retail Chains

Retail Shopping Patterns by Province

Amazon Leads as Pet Products Website

Shopping Frequency Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

Shopper Loyalty: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

Pet Specialty Stores Appeal Based on Product Quality

The Internet as the Kingpin of Alternatives

Customer Spending Levels: In-Store vs. Online

Receptivity to Loyalty/Rewards Programs: In-Store vs. Online

Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector

Balance of Powers in Pet Food/Treat Purchasing

Digital Dynamics

Beyond Online Shopping

Auto-ship/Subscription Rates for Pet Products

7 Veterinary and Pet Services

Chapter Highlights

Veterinary Services

Veterinarians as Top Source of Pet Care Information

Veterinary Use Rates

Coverage by Pet Insurance or Medical Plans

Non-Medical Services

Non-Medical Pet Care Services Rebound from COVID-19 Impact

Vet and Pet Services Psychographics

Pet Owners Concerned About Cost of Vet Care

Virtual Vet Care

8 Pet Ownership

Chapter Highlights

Pet Ownership Rates

Why Pet Owners Keep Dogs or Cats

Pet Ownership by Household

Pet Ownership Patterns by Demographic Cohort

Pet Ownership Patterns by Geographic Region/Province

Freshwater Fish Are Most Popular "Other" Pets

Number of Pets Kept for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats

Pet Acquisition Trends

Acquisition Rates by Type of Pet

Planned vs. Impulse Pet Acquisitions

Role of Children in Household in Decision to Acquire Pets

Where/How Dogs and Cats Are Acquired

Sources of Information for Acquiring a New Dog or Cat

Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics

Size Distribution for Pet Dogs

Age Distribution for Pet Dogs and Cats

Pet Obesity Rates

Inside vs. Outside Dogs and Cats

Inside vs. Outside Pet Patterns by Geographic Region/Province

