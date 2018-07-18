Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Address the FORTUNE Global Forum in Toronto, Canada, October 15-17, 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a dinner hosted by FORTUNE in Toronto, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that he will participate in the 2018 FORTUNE Global Forum. The 2018 FORTUNE Global Forum will be held on October 15-17, 2018 in Toronto, at the invitation of Prime Minister Trudeau.

This major event will bring together CEOs from Global 500 companies and leaders from Canada and across the world in both business and government. The theme of the 2018 FORTUNE Global Forum is "The Economic Imperative: Creating Growth that Works for Everyone," and the program will focus on the key issues multinational companies are currently facing, including technology-driven industry disruption, resource scarcity, changing government policies, volatile markets, and new requirements for satisfying next generation employees and customers.

Prime Minister Trudeau will take part in a keynote conversation with FORTUNE President Alan Murray on Monday, Oct. 15 in the opening plenary session of the Forum.

"We are honored that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address this year's Forum in Toronto," said FORTUNE President Alan Murray. "The Forum is taking place at a critical moment for the global economy, as companies are navigating rapidly changing economic and political currents, and all will be eager to hear the Prime Minister's perspective."

Since 1995, the FORTUNE Global Forum has convened world leaders and the heads of global business—the chairmen, presidents and CEOs of many of the world's largest companies—on the dynamic frontiers of international commerce. Other confirmed participants for the three-day forum, taking place at The Ritz-Carlton and Shangri-La Hotels, include VEON Chairman Ursula Burns, Hang Seng Bank Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Louisa Cheang, Element AI Founder and CEO Jean-François Gagné, Duke Energy Chairman, President and CEO Lynn Good, Econet Founder and Executive Chairman Strive Masiyiwa, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, CA Technologies CEO and Chairman Mike Gregoire, Ampere Computing Chairman and CEO Renée James, General Electric Chairman and CEO John Flannery, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, Siemens AG President and CEO Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Mark Machin, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, Royal Bank of Canada CEO David McKay, Bank of Montreal Chairman Robert Prichard, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Heraeus Chairman Jan Rinnert, Byton Co-founder and CEO Carsten Breitfeld, Lean In Co-Founder and President Rachel Schall Thomas, BroadbandTV Corp Founder and CEO Shahrzad Rafati, Morgan Stanley China CEO and Co-CEO Asia Pacific Wei Sun Christianson, Andrew Liveris, Former Chairman and CEO Dow Chemical, Global Economist and Director at 3M, Barclays Bank, and Chevron Dambisa Moyo, and Dan Schulman, Chairman, Symantec, President and CEO of PayPal.

An additional lineup of speakers and a final agenda for the Forum will be announced in the coming weeks. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only.

The host city for the 2018 FORTUNE Global Forum is Toronto, Canada. Partner sponsors for the Forum include presenting partner Allstate and partners Herman Miller, Insigniam, Ripple, Siemens, and Yunnan. The knowledge partner is McKinsey & Company.

FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism with major franchises that include the FORTUNE 500 and the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For. The FORTUNE Global Forum is one of the signature live events produced annually by FORTUNE Live Media, including FORTUNE Most Powerful Women, FORTUNE Global Tech Forum, FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech and FORTUNE MPW Next Gen, and more.

ABOUT FORTUNE



Fortune is a global leader in business journalism with a combined audience of more than 20 million readers in print and online. Fortune covers bold innovators, smart companies, new ideas and innovative strategies that inspire the Fortune audience to accelerate their business success. Fortune's major franchises include the Fortune 500, Global 500, the 100 Best Companies to Work For, World's Most Admired Companies, 40 Under 40 and 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Fortune hosts a wide range of annual conferences produced by Fortune Live Media, including Fortune Most Powerful Women, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, Fortune Brainstorm Health and the Fortune Global Forum. Fortune publishes English-language editions in Europe and Asia, and local-language editions in China, Turkey, South Korea, India, Mexico, Italy and Greece.

SOURCE FORTUNE