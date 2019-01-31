Canadian Solar Announces Date of its Q4/FY 2018 Earnings Conference Call, Updates its Guidance for 4Q 2018, and Provides a Preliminary Assessment of the Potential Impact of PG&E's Bankruptcy on its Project Pipeline

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies today announced it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook for the first quarter and full year 2019.

The Company now expects its shipments for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be in the range of 1.90 GW to 1.95 GW, compared to the previous guidance of 1.67 GW to 1.72 GW; its net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be in range of $850 million to $900 million, compared to the previous guidance of $690 million to $800 million; and its gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be in the range of 27% to 28% compared to the previous guidance of 24% to 26%.

The Company has been closely monitoring the bankruptcy filing of Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E"). Potential outcomes are dependent upon a variety of factors, including future decisions of PG&E, the bankruptcy court, the investment community, and other stakeholders. Consequently, the Company can only provide a preliminary assessment of its potential exposure.

The Company does not have material exposure with respect to previously sold projects. It does, however, have potential exposure with respect to 60 MWac of power purchase agreements with PG&E for a portion of the Gaskell West 2 project, which is planned to reach commercial operation in 2020. These power purchase agreements were executed in late 2017 at very competitive prices. Further, the Company has potential exposure with respect to interconnection agreements with PG&E including an early to mid-stage development project and the late-stage Slate project, which together total approximately 700 MWac. Based on current information, the planned commercial operation dates have not been impacted for any projects in the Company's pipeline. The Company will provide a further update, as possible, in its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, gross margins are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

