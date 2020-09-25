Canadian Solar Comments on ITC Complaint Filed by Solaria Corporation

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today issued the following comment:

Over the past five months, Canadian Solar has been vigorously litigating a patent lawsuit filed by Solaria in April 2020 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, entitled The Solaria Corporation v. Canadian Solar Inc., Case No. 4:20-cv-02169-JST (N.D. Cal.). Canadian Solar countersued with claims requesting that the Court declare, as Canadian Solar believes, that:

(1) none of the products at issue in the case infringe the Solaria patents;

(2) Solaria withheld key evidence from the U.S. Patent Office when seeking its patents; and

(3) this, among other reasons, renders the asserted claims both invalid and unenforceable.

In the face of Canadian Solar's countersuit, Solaria opted to file a new lawsuit with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), entitled Certain Shingled Solar Modules, Components Thereof, and Methods for Manufacturing the Same, Section 337 Investigation Docket No. 3491. The ITC investigation is expected to be instituted next month.

Asserting the same family of patents against the same limited number of products (HiDM and HiDM5) in a different forum does not make Solaria's claims any less flawed. Canadian Solar will continue to vigorously defend these lawsuits, while the Company continues to focus its energy on developing superior product and bringing innovation to the market.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 46 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

