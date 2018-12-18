Canadian Solar Completes the Sale of 20 Percent Interest in the 399 MWp Pirapora Solar Complex in Brazil

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it has completed the sale of its 20% interest in the 399 MWp Pirapora solar complex in Brazil to Omega Geracao S.A.(Omega), a leading Brazilian renewable energy company dedicated exclusively to operational assets.

Canadian Solar had previously sold 80% interest in the portfolio to EDF Renewables at construction-ready stage.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar commented, "This transaction demonstrates the success of our profitable project development strategy in Brazil. Including the sale of our 81 MWp Guimarania projects in April of this year, we have now developed and sold 480 MWp of solar projects in the country and have a remaining pipeline of 476 MWp of projects with PPAs awarded from the government auctions. We are very pleased to have partnered with such leading renewable energy companies as EDF Renewables and Omega and look forward to future opportunities to work with them as we continue to grow and execute on our project pipeline in Brazil."

The Pirapora solar complex, located in the state of Minas Gerais, consists of three solar power plants. The 191.5 MWp Pirapora I, 115 MWp Pirapora II and 92.5 MWp Pirapora III reached commercial operation in November 2017, June 2018 and December 2017, respectively. The solar complex is powered by approximately 1,235,000 high efficiency MaxPower CS6U-P modules manufactured in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

