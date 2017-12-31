Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

GUELPH, Ontario , Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Solar module shipments were 1,700 MW, including 246 MW shipped to the Company's own solar projects not recognized into revenue in the quarter. This compare s to the module shipment of 1,374 MW in the first quarter of 2018, and second quarter 2018 module shipment guidance in the range of 1,500 MW to 1,600 MW.

Net revenue wa s $650.6 million , compared to $ 1.42 billion in the first quarter of 201 8, and second quarter 2018 guidance in the range of $690 million to $730 million . The sequential decrease in net revenue is the result of lower revenue from project sales ( $879.9 million in Q1 and $85.6 million in Q2) and lower average selling prices for our solar modules . The lower revenue compared to the guidance is due to the deferral of several planned project sales to later quarters .

Net revenue from the total solution s business as a percentage of total net revenue was 20.1 % compared to 64.2 % in the first quarter of 201 8 .

Gross margin was 24.5%, including the benefits of two AD/CVD reversals of $13.1 million and $12.6 million , based on the final rates of Solar 2 AD AR2 and Solar 1 CVD AR4, respectively. Excluding these AD/CVD reversal benefits, gross margin was 20.5%, compared to 10.1% in the first quarter of 2018, and second quarter 2018 guidance of a range of 20.0% to 22.0%.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar was $ 15.6 million, or $ 0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $ 43.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 201 8 .

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances at the end of the quarter totaled $ 991.1 million , compared to $1.19 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Net c ash used in operating activities was approximately $174 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $ 253 million in the first quarter of 201 8 .

The Company's portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants in operation as of July 31, 2018 was approximately 1.4 GWp with an estimated total resale value of approximately $1.6 billion . Only the value of class B shares which the Company holds in its tax equity solar power plants in the U.S. is included in this resale value.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $650.6 million, down 54.3% from $1.42 billion in the first quarter of 2018 and down 6.0% from $692.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The sequential decrease in net revenue is as a result of lower revenue from project sales ($879.9 million in Q1 and $85.6 million in Q2), lower average selling prices for our solar modules and the deferral of several planned project sales to later quarters.

Solar module shipments in the second quarter of 2018 were 1,700 MW, including 246 MW shipped to the Company's own solar projects not recognized into revenue in the quarter, compared to 1,374 MW in the first quarter of 2018, and second quarter 2018 guidance in the range of 1,500 MW to 1,600 MW.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2018 was $159.4 million, compared $143.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $167.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2018 was 24.5%, compared to 10.1% in the first quarter of 2018 and 24.2% in the second quarter of 2017, and second quarter 2018 guidance of 20.0% to 22.0%. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2018 includes the benefits of two AD/CVD reversals of $13.1 million and $12.6 million, based on the final rates of Solar 2 AD AR2 and Solar 1 CVD AR4, respectively. Excluding these AD/CVD reversal benefits, gross margin was 20.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $105.5 million, up 60.6% from $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and up 25.5% from $84.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Selling expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $40.3 million, down 4.9% from $42.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 and up 2.4% from $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $56.4 million, up 15.7% from $48.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 and up 6.6% from $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. The relatively low G&A in Q1 was partially due to a reversal of $4.5 million in other payables accrual in Q1. The sequential increase in Q2 was also due to a $2.6 million increase in labor cost.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $9.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Other operating income in the second quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million, compared to $34.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2018 was $53.9 million, compared to $78.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, and $83.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating margin was 8.3% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 5.5% in the first quarter of 2018 and 12.1% in the second quarter of 2017.

Non-cash depreciation and amortization charges in the second quarter of 2018 were approximately $30.2 million, compared to $34.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Non-cash equity compensation expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $3.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Interest expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $26.6 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $26.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Interest income in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.9 million, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The Company recorded a loss on the change in fair value of derivatives in the second quarter of 2018 of $7.6 million, compared to a gain of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 and a loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Foreign exchange loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, and $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second quarter of 2018 was $15.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018 and $38.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.

Financial Condition

The Company had a cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of $991.1 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2018.

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts, at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $370.1 million, compared to $354.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Accounts receivable turnover in the second quarter of 2018 was 58 days, compared to 26 days in the first quarter of 2018.

Inventories at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $336.5 million, compared to $414.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Inventory turnover in the second quarter of 2018 was 72 days, compared to 28 days in the first quarter of 2018.

Accounts and notes payable at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $815.4 million, compared to $914.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Short-term borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $2.0 billion, compared to $1.86 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Long-term borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2018 were $221.3 million, compared to $328.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Senior convertible notes totaled $126.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018, compared to $126.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Total borrowings directly related to utility-scale solar power projects were $1.22 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.12 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Total debt at the end of the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $2.47 billion.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, commented, "Our second quarter revenue was affected by the deferral of several project sales as well as an industrywide lower average module selling price. The solar policy change in China effective on May 31, 2018 has caused a significant disruption in China, and the global solar industry. We also incurred a relatively large foreign exchange loss due to the depreciation of currencies in certain developing countries against US dollar during the quarter. However, we are confident we can navigate this challenging period given our proven track record even in prior periods of volatility. On the energy business side, as of July 31, 2018, we have increased our late-stage, utility-scale solar power project pipeline to 2.2 GWp and our portfolio of solar power plants in operation to 1.4 GWp."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Solar, commented, "We were able to improve our gross margin excluding the AD/CVD reversal benefits to 20.5% as we balanced higher than expected shipments of solar modules with our continued focus on cost controls. During the quarter, we achieved several milestones in our energy business. We energized a large fleet of solar power projects in China, Brazil, Japan and Australia. We further diversified our late-stage, utility-scale solar power project pipeline in new countries, including Malaysia. Finally, we are on track to monetize additional solar power assets, including three of our solar power plants in the U.S. totaling 394 MWp.Our continued progress in this regard reflects our ongoing efforts to improve our balance sheet."

Utility-Scale Solar Project Pipeline

The Company divides its utility-scale solar project pipeline into two categories: an early-to-mid-stage pipeline and a late-stage pipeline. The late-stage pipeline primarily includes projects that have energy off-take agreements and are expected to be built within the next two to four years. The Company cautions that some late-stage projects may not reach completion due to risks such as failure to secure permits and grid connection, among others.

Late-Stage, Utility-Scale Solar Project Pipeline

As of July 31, 2018, the Company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline, including those in construction totaled approximately 2.2 GWp, including 459 MWp in the U.S., 476.2 MWp in Brazil, 435.7 MWp in Mexico, 304 MWp in India, 295.6 MWp in Japan, 100 MWp in China, 97.6 in Argentina, 18.4 MWp in Chile, 15.3 MWp in Australia,15 MWp in Malaysia, 14 MWp in Taiwan and 8 MWp in South Korea.

In the United States, as of July 31, 2018, the Company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline is detailed in the table below.

Project MWp Location Status Expected COD Mustang Two 210 California Development 2020 Gaskell West 2 147 California Development 2020 NC102 102 North Carolina Construction 2018 Total 459

In Japan, as of July 31, 2018, the Company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline for which interconnection agreements and feed-in tarrif ("FIT") have been secured totaled approximately 295.6 MWp, 67.4 MWp of which are under construction and 228.2 MWp of which are under development. The Company has an additional 11.4 MWp of projects in the bidding process, which will be added to the late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline once interconnection agreements and FIT have been secured.

In May 2018, the Company achieved commercial operation on the 56.3 MWp Yamaguchi Shin Mine solar power project. In July, the company achieved COD on a 2.2 MWp solar power project.

The table below sets forth the expected commercial operation dates ("COD") of the Company's late-stage utility-scale solar power projects in Japan, as of July 31, 2018:

Expected COD Schedule (MWp)

2H2018 2019 2020 2021 and



Thereafter Total 14 97.9 47.8 135.9 295.6

In Brazil, as of July 31, 2018, the Company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline is detailed in the table below.

Project MWp Location Status Expected



COD Francisco Sa 122.2 Ceara Development 2021 Jaiba 97.3 Minas Gerais Development 2021 Lavras 144.7 Minas Gerais Development 2021 Salgueiro 112 Pernambuco Development 2020 Total 476.2

In Brazil's A-4 auction held on April 4, 2018, the Company won three solar power projects totaling 364.2 MWp. The projects have been awarded 20-year power purchase agreements with an average price of 118.15 BRL/MWh (approximately US$35.58/MWh). The Company will develop and build the projects and expects to bring them to COD in 2021.

In Mexico, as of July 31, 2018, the Company's late-stage, utility-scale solar project pipeline is detailed in the table below.

Project MWp Location Status Expected



COD EL Mayo 124 Sonora Development 2020 Horus 119 Aguascalientes Development 2020 Tastiota 125 Sonora Development 2020 Aguascalientes 67.7 Aguascalientes Construction 2018 Total 435.7

In China, The Company's late-stage, utility-scale power pipeline was 100 MWp as of July 31, 2018.

Solar Power Plants in Operation

In addition to its late-stage utility-scale solar project pipeline, as of July 31, 2018, the Company had a portfolio of utility-scale, solar power plants in operation totaling approximately 1.4 GWp. The plants are recorded on the Company's balance sheet as "project assets (build to sell)", "assets held-for-sale" and "solar power systems, net (build to own)". Revenue from the sale of electricity was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The sale of projects recorded as "project assets" (build to sell) on the balance sheet will be recorded as revenue in the income statement once revenue recognition criteria are met. The gain from the sale of projects recorded as "assets held-for-sale" and "solar power systems, net" (build to own) on the balance sheet will be recorded within "other operating income (expenses)" in the income statement.

The table below sets forth the Company's total portfolio of utility-scale, solar power plants in operation, as of July 31, 2018:

U.S. Japan Brazil China India Others Total 499 144.1 79.8 487.6 126.1 41.2 1,377.8

Manufacturing Capacity

Subject to market conditions, the Company plans to expand its ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1.65 GW, 5.0 GW, 6.25 GW and 9.13 GW, respectively, by December 31, 2018. This represents a reduction from the Company's previously announced ingot, cell and module manufacturing capacity expansion plan by 355 MW, 800 MW and 780 MW, respectively.

Manufacturing Capacity Roadmap (MW)

31-Dec-17 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-18 Changes on



31-Dec-18 Capacity



from Previously



Announced Plan Ingot 1,200 1,645 1,645 Down 355 Wafer 5,000 5,000 5,000 Unchanged Cell 5,450 5,450 6,250 Down 800 Module 8,110 8,310 9,130 Down 780 Module (effective capacity) 7,550 8,370

All of the Company's wafer manufacturing capacity uses diamond wire-saw technology. Diamond wire-saw technology is compatible with the Company's proprietary and highly efficient black silicon multi-crystalline solar cell technology, thereby reducing silicon usage and manufacturing cost.

The Company owns solar module manufacturing factories in Canada and Brazil, with nominal capacity of 400 MW and 360 MW, respectively. Due to lower volume in the Canadian market and the Section 201 import duty in the U.S., the Canadian factory has been running at a low utilization rate since February of 2018. The Brazilian plant is also running at a relatively low utilization rate as we completed our planned utility scale projects in the market. As a result, the Company considers its effective solar module production capacity being 7,550 MW as of June 30, 2018, and expects it to be 8,370 MW on December 31, 2018.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to operating and market conditions, its current order book and the global financing environment. It is subject to uncertainty relating to solar module average selling prices, final customer demand and solar project construction and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 1.5 GW to 1.6 GW, including approximately 210 MW of shipments to the Company's utility-scale, solar power projects that may not be recognized as revenue in third quarter 2018. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2018 is expected to be in the range of $790 million to $840 million. Gross margin for the third quarter is expected to be between 20.0% and 23.0%.

Given global market changes following the new policy announcement in China effective on May 31, 2018 and the policy and market changes in other key markets, the Company is updating its full year 2018 total module shipment guidance to be in the range of 6.0 GW to 6.2 GW, compared to 6.6 GW to 7.1 GW previously. The Company now expects total revenue for the full year 2018 to be in the range of $4.0 billion to 4.2 billion, compared to $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion previously.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, commented, "The revision of our annual guidance is in-line with the boarder industry and mainly reflects the expected reduction of shipment volumes to the Chinese market in the second half of the year, as well as the expected lower solar module average selling price. In the near-term, we will focus on maintaining our market share and protecting a reasonable profit margin. In the longer-term, we remain confident that global demand for solar power products will continue to increase in light of solar energy's compelling lower cost of ownership and ability to accommodate locations underserved by other grid power options."

Recent Developments

On August 7, 2018, Canadian Solar announced that it closed a $45 million financing with Natixis, an arm of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France. Proceeds from the non-recourse financing will be used to construct the Company's 68 MWp solar power project in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

On June 28, 2018, Canadian Solar announced the COD of its 56.3 MWp Yamaguchi Shin Mine solar power project in Japan.

On May 15, 2018, Canadian Solar announced the COD of its 35 MWp commercial and industrial (C&I) solar portfolio in the state of Karnataka, India in March 2018.

On May 15, 2018, Canadian Solar announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, had closed on debt financing and tax equity investment commitments for its 102 MWp NC 102 solar power project, located in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. Prudential Capital Group will provide a $106.7 million debt facility for the project, including a tax equity bridge loan, term loan and revolving loan. U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, a division of U.S. Bank, will make a tax equity investment in the project under a separate agreement.

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Share And Per Share Data And Unless Otherwise Stated) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues $ 650,590 $ 1,424,911 $ 692,366 $ 2,075,501 $ 1,369,407 Cost of revenues 491,155 1,280,965 524,527 1,772,119 1,110,162 Gross profit 159,435 143,946 167,839 303,382 259,245 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 40,275 42,331 39,324 82,607 73,265 General and administrative



expenses 56,433 48,775 52,950 105,208 108,020 Research and development



expenses 9,134 9,499 7,318 18,633 12,942 Other operating income (345) (34,906) (15,502) (35,251) (16,400) Total operating expenses 105,497 65,699 84,090 171,197 177,827 Income from operations 53,938 78,247 83,749 132,185 81,418 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (26,596) (29,594) (26,717) (56,190) (50,828) Interest income 2,883 3,576 1,393 6,459 3,915 Gain (loss) on change in fair



value of derivatives (7,567) 4,474 (1,849) (3,093) (9,601) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,454) (8,456) (11,648) (10,911) 2,566 Investment loss (584) - - (584) - Other expenses, net (34,318) (30,000) (38,821) (64,319) (53,948) Income before income taxes



and equity in earnings (loss) of



unconsolidated investees 19,620 48,247 44,928 67,866 27,470 Income tax expense (7,766) (4,092) (8,958) (11,857) (5,849) Equity in earnings (loss) of



unconsolidated investees 4,119 (269) 4,384 3,850 4,990 Net income 15,973 43,886 40,354 59,859 26,611 Less: Net income attributable to



non-controlling interests 404 509 2,142 913 1,734 Net income attributable to



Canadian Solar Inc. $ 15,569 $ 43,377 $ 38,212 $ 58,946 $ 24,877 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.74 $ 0.66 $ 1.00 $ 0.43 Shares used in computation -



basic 58,826,343 58,553,622 57,947,324 58,690,736 57,890,265 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 1.00 $ 0.42 Shares used in computation -



diluted 59,215,958 61,952,777 62,049,899 59,183,822 58,647,785

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In Thousands of US Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 June 30 June 30 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income 15,973 43,886 40,354 59,859 26,611 Other comprehensive income (net of tax of nil): Foreign currency translation adjustment (62,068) 23,181 3,833 (38,887) 12,762 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of derivatives 1,918 5,128 (3,611) 7,046 (1,930) Comprehensive income (loss) (44,177) 72,195 40,576 28,018 37,443 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,292) 3,500 3,153 2,208 715 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. (42,885) 68,695 37,423 25,810 36,728

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In Thousands of US Dollars) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 452,471 $ 561,679 Restricted cash - current 535,769 617,761 Accounts receivable trade, net 370,111 358,091 Contract assets 40 1,253 Amounts due from related parties 33,808 26,102 Inventories 336,468 346,092 Value added tax recoverable 105,345 94,503 Advances to suppliers - current 60,849 61,399 Derivative assets - current 12,022 16,200 Project assets - current 1,190,742 1,523,342 Assets held-for-sale 13,611 182,797 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 285,248 296,084 Total current assets 3,396,484 4,085,303 Restricted cash - non-current 2,841 10,695 Property, plant and equipment, net 796,589 747,235 Solar power systems, net 59,087 63,964 Deferred tax assets, net 133,729 131,796 Advances to suppliers - non-current 51,085 38,325 Prepaid land use right 90,272 78,649 Investments in affiliates 411,099 414,215 Intangible assets, net 12,139 10,986 Goodwill 4,061 6,248 Derivatives assets - non-current 13,056 10,911 Project assets - non-current 92,208 148,170 Other non-current assets 130,304 143,130 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,192,954 $ 5,889,627 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,000,267 $ 1,957,755 Accounts and notes payable 815,378 975,595 Amounts due to related parties 17,782 6,023 Other payables 303,499 315,321 Convertible notes 126,946 - Advances from customers 81,876 51,739 Derivative liabilities - current 11,042 6,121 Liabilities held-for-sale 581 185,872 Financing liabilities - current 154,200 407,683 Other current liabilities 151,204 201,903 Total current liabilities 3,662,775 4,108,012 Accrued warranty costs 54,904 55,659 Convertible notes - 126,476 Long-term borrowings 221,346 404,341 Amounts due to related parties 863 - Derivatives liabilities - non-current - 359 Liability for uncertain tax positions 8,305 9,264 Deferred tax liabilities - non-current 5,563 5,562 Loss contingency accruals 24,872 25,682 Financing liabilities - non-current 35,124 12,243 Other non-current liabilities 76,009 82,254 Total LIABILITIES 4,089,761 4,829,852 Equity: Common shares 702,868 702,162 Additional paid-in capital 5,757 417 Retained earnings* 443,892 383,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,170) (54,034) Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders' equity 1,065,347 1,032,226 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 37,846 27,549 TOTAL EQUITY 1,103,193 1,059,775 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,192,954 $ 5,889,627 Note: * The Company, starting from January 1, 2018, adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue



from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), using the modified retrospective method. The reported results for



year 2018 reflect the adoption of ASC 606, while the reported results for year 2017 were prepared under the



previous revenue recognition guidance. The adoption of ASC 606 has no material impact on the revenue



recognition for the first quarter of 2018. The cumulative-effect adjustment to the beginning balance of retained



earnings on January 1, 2018 was an increase of $1.3 million from $383.7 million to $385.0 million, related to



variable consideration recognized for project sales in year 2017. It has no impact on the Company's cash flows



for the first quarter of 2018.

