Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

31% sequential increase in total module shipments to 2.9 GW, exceeding guidance of 2.5 GW to 2.7 GW.

Net revenue of $696 million exceeding guidance of $630 million to $680 million .

exceeding guidance of to . Gross margin of 21.2% exceeding guidance of 18.5% to 20.5%.

17% reduction in operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $20.6 million or $0.34 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. Updated shipment guidance to 11 GW to 12 GW for 2020, and 18 GW to 20 GW for 2021.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Despite challenging market conditions, second quarter results exceeded expectations both on revenue and profits. Over the past 19 years, we have built a strong foundation and track record based on technology innovation, all-around product execution, robust customer channels and prudent capital deployment. This foundation has helped us to dynamically adjust to changing market environments and consistently deliver a market-leading return on capital and equity.

Last week, we announced the plan to list our Module and System Solutions ("MSS") business on China's stock market. If successful, it will give us greater access to additional, lower-cost sources of capital and allow us to grow faster at a time when we believe growth in the solar industry and market consolidation are both set to accelerate. We have started the pre-IPO capital raising process to bring in new partners to our MSS business and convert it into a Sino-foreign joint stock company, which is required by Chinese security regulations for listing in China's stock market. This investment round is expected to be completed by the end of September, and will also allow us to immediately expand our manufacturing capacity using the best available technologies and equipment to support our newly set module shipment plan for 2021.

In addition, we believe the listing will help us unlock value for shareholders by addressing our valuation gap relative to China-listed solar companies. Meanwhile, as a Canadian-based global company, we remain fully committed to our NASDAQ listing and remain focused on expanding our Energy business worldwide by growing our high-quality project pipeline and sales, and increasing our partial ownership of select solar and storage projects."

Yan Zhuang, President and COO, said, "We are benefiting from a demand rebound across most of our markets, with our order backlog for the second half of 2020 and even next year already exceeding our previous expectations. While the current polysilicon supply disruption and shortage presents a near-term challenge, we are positioning ourselves for long-term growth. On the one hand, we will expand capacity and increase the level of vertical integration in our module business, which will allow us to capture more global market share, enhance pricing power, control costs and improve profitability in an industry that is rapidly consolidating. On the other hand, we are building our technological capabilities in the solar PV plus storage space, gearing up for new growth opportunities as adoption of clean solar energy accelerates."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "As the industry demand and capital market conditions are both improving, we are working to strike a balance between investing for long-term growth and preserving cash. In the near term, uncertainties remain around the impact of the ongoing pandemic, geopolitical and policy risks. In the medium- to longer-term, the plan to list our MSS business in China's stock market will give us the additional resources to deliver higher future earnings growth and return on capital. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation decisions, as always, and will continue to monitor the market and adjust to changes."

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Total module shipments in the second quarter of 2020 increased to 2,905 MW from 2,214 MW in the first quarter of 2020, and 2,143 MW in the second quarter of 2019. Growth in shipments was driven by moderate market share gains. Of the total, 281 MW was shipped to the Company's utility-scale solar power projects in the second quarter of 2020.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $696 million, compared to $826 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,036 million in the second quarter of 2019. Growth in module shipments and EPC service revenues were offset by lower average module selling prices ("ASP") and limited project sales. Project execution and sales schedules have been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19. That said, the Company is making headway and recently announced the financial closing of the 367 MWp Maplewood projects in Texas, for example.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was $147 million, compared to $223 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $183 million in the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 21.2%, compared to 27.0% in the first quarter of 2020, and 17.6% in the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 18.2% excluding the benefit of a U.S. anti-dumping ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") true-up of $20.4 million. The lower gross margin was anticipated given the significant decline in ASPs, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was $45 million, compared to $113 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $61 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was partially offset by a 17% year-over-year reduction in the Company's operating expenses to $102 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-cash depreciation and amortization charges in the second quarter of 2020 were $48 million, compared to $45 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $40 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net foreign exchange loss in the second quarter was $4.5 million, compared to a net loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a net gain of $4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The higher foreign exchange loss was mainly due to unfavorable moves in the Brazilian Real and the Thai Baht.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $9 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $29 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an income tax expense of $14 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second quarter of 2020 was $20.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $110.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $62.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $114 million, compared to $105 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Module and System Solutions (MSS) Business Segment

Manufacturing Capacity

The table below sets forth the Company's manufacturing capacity expansion plan until September 30, 2020. The Company is working on its new 2021 capacity expansion plans and will provide an update in the next quarter.

Manufacturing Capacity (MW)









June 30, 2020 Actual September 30,

2020 Planned December 31,

2020 Planned Ingot 1,850 1,920 1,920 Wafer 5,000 5,000 5,500 Cell 9,700 10,050 10,150 Module 13,950 14,010 16,060

The Company's manufacturing capacity expansion plan is subject to change based on market conditions and the Company's capital allocation plan.

Operating Results

The following table presents unaudited select results of operations data of the Company's MSS business segment for the periods indicated.

MSS Business Segment Financial Results* (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages and Unless Otherwise Stated)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net revenues 706,155 689,799 673,116

1,395,954 1,142,017 Cost of revenues 557,263 540,931 519,376

1,098,194 889,040 Gross profit 148,892 148,868 153,740

297,760 252,977 Operating expenses 85,670 87,370 95,303

173,040 173,799 Income (loss) from operations 63,222 61,498 58,437

124,720 79,178 Gross margin 21.1% 21.6% 22.8%

21.3% 22.2% Operating margin 9.0% 8.9% 8.7%

8.9% 6.9%













*Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Energy Business Segment. Please refer to the attached

financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflect management's allocation and

estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenue of the MSS business:

MSS Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q2 2020 % of Net Revenues

Q1 2020 % of Net Revenues

Q2 2019 % of Net Revenues Asia 261 39

175 30

236 36 Americas 215 32

252 43

181 27 Europe and others 193 29

161 27

244 37 Total 669 100

588 100

661 100

















*Excludes sales from the MSS business to the Energy business.

Canadian Solar shipped 2.9 GW of modules to more than 80 countries in the second quarter of 2020. The top five markets of the MSS business ranked by revenues were the U.S., Japan, China, Spain and Australia.

Multi-crystalline modules accounted for 65% of the Company's module shipments in the second quarter of 2020, and mono-crystalline modules accounted for 35%. The Company has the flexibility to produce both multi-crystalline and mono-crystalline modules, with the mix decision depending on the relative profitability and levelized cost of electricity ("LCOE") of the alternative products.

Energy Business Segment

Energy Business Strategy

Canadian Solar has one of the world's largest utility-scale solar project development platforms, with a track record of originating, developing, financing, building and bringing into commercial operation over 5.6 GWp of solar power plants across six continents. As a first mover, the Company has acquired extensive experience and built a leadership position in solar project development, with a current total project backlog and pipeline of 15.1 GWp.

Traditionally, the operating model for the Company's Energy business has been to sell projects when they reach either their notice to proceed date ("NTP") or commercial operation date ("COD"), depending on the optimal exit point for each project based on its specific risk and return profile. In certain cases, the Company has retained a minority ownership interest in order to capture additional operational value throughout the partial ownership holding period, while accelerating capital turnover into developing new solar projects. An example of this is the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund ("CSIF"), a publicly traded investment fund akin to a real estate investment trust, holding operating solar assets in Japan. CSIF has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2017 and remains 15%-owned by the Company. In addition to continuing to grow its project backlog and pipeline, the Company is evaluating ways to replicate its successful Japanese strategy in other markets, focusing on those regions with strong energy demand, attractive power prices and project returns, and stable capital markets. There are two key benefits to this approach:

It will permit Canadian Solar to capture higher margins while recycling a large portion of capital. Meanwhile, it will allow the Company to build a base of stable and long-term cash flows from power sales, operations and maintenance ("O&M"), asset management and other services; and create new growth opportunities, including energy storage systems integration and optimization.

Over time, the addition of more predictable and stable revenues and cash flows from power sales, O&M, asset management and other services will help smooth typical lumpiness associated with the development and sale of solar power projects.

Management targets are to achieve the following project sales and accumulated project ownership retained in the next 5 years:

Energy Business Targets 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Annual Project Sales, GWp 1.1-1.3 1.8-2.3 2.4-2.9 3.2-3.7 3.6-4.1 Cumulative Projects Retained (including inventory to be sold), MWp ~30 ~130 ~410 ~760 ~960 Note: There are uncertainties regarding the closing dates of project sales in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions. Forecasts for annual project sales

include both projects sold at NTP and COD, which have a significant impact on revenue but more limited impact on profits. Final timing and

recognition of project sales may be impacted by various external factors. These targets are subject to change without notice.

To help finance this business strategy, the Company is evaluating ways to create capital partnerships with investors seeking long-term stable cash flows through investments in clean, profitable and countercyclical solar energy infrastructure investments, via public or private investment vehicles. Given the low interest rate environment, management believes the Company's solar assets are highly attractive to investors seeking stable yields, which will help build sustainable long-term value for Canadian Solar's shareholders. The Company will make further progress updates as it executes on this strategy.

Project Backlog and Pipeline

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's total project backlog and pipeline totaled 15.1 GWp, of which the project backlog totaled 4.2 GWp. The backlog includes projects that have passed their Cliff Risk Date and are expected to be built in the next one to four years. A project's Cliff Risk Date depends on the country where the project is located and is defined as the date on which the project passes the last of the high-risk development stages. This is usually the receipt of all required environmental and regulatory approvals, interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). All projects in the current backlog have secured a PPA or FIT or are reasonably assured of securing one.

The Company's project pipeline totaled 10.9 GWp as of June 30, 2020. The pipeline includes early- to mid-stage project opportunities currently under development but that are yet to be de-risked.

Project Backlog and Pipeline (as of June 30, 2020) Region Backlog Pipeline Total North America 1,544 4,101 5,645 Latin America 1,539 3,657 5,196 Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") 383 2,148 2,531 Japan 220 0 220 Asia Pacific excluding Japan 547 927 1,474 China 0 80 80 Total 4,233 10,913 15,146 Note: Backlog represents the gross MWp size of projects, including 63 MWp in Latin America and 124

MWp in EMEA that have already been sold to third parties or are not owned by Canadian Solar.

The Company believes there are significant growth opportunities in the solar plus storage market, given declining battery storage costs, higher capacity needs and accelerating retirements of fossil fuel power plants. The Company further believes it is uniquely positioned to deliver solar plus storage solutions to its customers given its integrated business model as a top-tier module technology manufacturer and global project developer, and is committed to expanding its presence in this space.

The table below sets forth the Company's storage project backlog and pipeline as of June 30, 2020, which almost doubled compared to the previous quarter.



Backlog Pipeline Total Storage (MWh) 1,201 3,482 4,683

Projects in Construction

In addition to its project backlog and pipeline, the Company has 839 MWp of solar projects in construction.

Projects in Construction (as of June 30, 2020)

Region MWp Expected COD North America 32 2020-21 Latin America 732 2020-21 Japan 70 2020-21 Asia Pacific ex. Japan 5 2020 Total 839 - Note: Latin America portfolio includes 508 MWp of projects already

sold at NTP, with milestone revenue recognition over the 2019-2021

period.











The Company has a sizable amount of premium, high FIT projects in Japan. The table below sets forth the expected COD schedule of the Company's project backlog in development and construction in Japan, as of June 30, 2020:

Expected COD Schedule (MWp)



2020

2021

2022 and

Thereafter

Total

13

66

211

290

Solar Power Plants in Operation

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's power plants in operation totaled 956 MWp, with an estimated total resale value of approximately $773 million to Canadian Solar. The estimated resale value is based on selling prices that Canadian Solar is currently negotiating or transaction prices of similar assets in the relevant markets.

North America Latin America Japan Asia Pacific ex. Japan China Total 216 100 85 96 459 956 Note: The table represents the gross MWp size of the power plants in operation, including 108 MWp in North

America and 26 MWp in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, already sold to third parties.

Operating Results

The following table presents unaudited select results of operations data of the Company's Energy business segment for the periods indicated.



Energy Business Segment Financial Results (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages and Unless Otherwise Stated)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net revenues 26,661 238,088 374,938

264,749 406,525 Cost of revenues 15,083 148,339 353,529

163,422 375,703 Gross profit 11,578 89,749 21,409

101,327 30,822 Operating expenses 16,074 22,391 26,597

38,465 48,935 Income (loss) from operations (4,496) 67,358 (5,188)

62,862 (18,113) Gross margin 43.4% 37.7% 5.7%

38.3% 7.6% Operating margin -16.9% 28.3% -1.4%

23.7% -4.5%



















Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, final customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, and the global impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 2.9 GW to 3.1 GW, including approximately 300 MW of module shipments to the Company's own projects that may not be immediately recognized as revenues. Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $840 million to $890 million, with gross margin expected to be between 14% and 16%.

For the full year of 2020, the Company now expects shipments to be in the range of 11 GW to 12 GW.

Management expects the demand in 2021 to be strong, according to various research reports and Canadian Solar's own sales feedback. At the same time, industry consolidation is set to accelerate as customer preferences become more sophisticated around quality and service, increasingly choosing top tier solar brands.



As a result, Canadian Solar is positioning itself more assertively for returns-accretive growth. The Company is currently planning for 18 GW to 20 GW of shipments in 2021.



Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are encouraged to see demand rebounding globally, as more companies and consumers worldwide insist on sustainable power sources. For our Energy Business, our pipeline growth and project execution are making progress, although uncertainty remains around the timing and recognition of certain project sales. On the MSS side, we expect near-term margin pressure given cost increases from polysilicon supply shortages; however, given our leadership position in premium markets, we are able to share a portion of the higher costs with customers. Importantly, we expect the impact of the polysilicon supply disruption to lessen over the coming quarters as polysilicon suppliers restore their temporarily shut-down capacities and restart some of the currently idled, higher-cost capacities.



We plan to expand our market share as we increase our low-cost manufacturing capacity of high-quality modules, which will be supported by the pre-IPO round of capital raising for our MSS business. The improved access to capital through the expected China listing will help us to further capitalize on accelerating secular growth in solar demand, and to unlock sustainable value for our shareholders."

Changes to the Board of Directors

Mr. Karl Olsoni was nominated by the Company and approved by shareholders as a new independent director during the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. He will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr. Olsoni has served as a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors since January 2020.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Robert K. McDermott, who has played an instrumental role in the Company's success since his appointment as lead independent director in 2006. "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the Company, I thank Bob for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors," said Dr. Qu.

Recent Developments

On August 4, 2020, Canadian Solar announced that it commenced the construction of a 10 MWp solar power plant in Germany.

On July 27, 2020, Canadian Solar announced that a special committee of independent directors of the Company, with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors, completed a review of strategic alternatives available to the Company and the board of directors of the Company decided to pursue a listing of the Company's MSS business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Market.

On July 21, 2020, Canadian Solar announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy closed $282 million of debt financing to construct its Maplewood and Maplewood 2 solar power projects totaling 367 MWp in Texas.

On June 23, 2020, Canadian Solar announced it signed two private power purchase agreements with Braskem S.A. and COPEL Energia for a total of 274 MWp of solar power projects in Brazil.

Conference Call Information

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's Module and System Solutions

("MSS") and Energy businesses:









Select Financial Data - Module and System Solutions, and Energy









Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



MSS

Energy

Elimination

Total

Net revenues

$706,155

$26,661

($36,970)

$695,846

Cost of revenues

557,263

15,083

(23,712)

548,634

Gross profit

148,892

11,578

(13,258)

147,212

Gross margin

21.1%

43.4%

—

21.2%

Income (loss) from

operations

63,222

(4,496)

(13,258)

45,468

























Select Financial Data - Module and System Solutions, and

Energy









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)



MSS

Energy

Elimination

Total

Net revenues

$1,395,954

$264,749

($139,222)

$1,521,481

Cost of revenues

1,098,194

163,422

(110,544)

1,151,072

Gross profit

297,760

101,327

(28,678)

370,409

Gross margin

21.3%

38.3%

—

24.3%

Income (loss) from

operations

124,720

62,862

(28,678)

158,904





Select Financial Data - Module and System Solutions, and Energy







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) MSS Revenues:





Solar modules and other solar power

products $ 613,068

$ 1,158,962 Solar system kits 42,901

72,098 EPC services 3,164

3,922 Others (materials and components) 10,052

21,750 Subtotal $ 669,185

$ 1,256,732 Energy Revenues:





Solar power projects $ 2,685

$ 230,439 Electricity 1,882

2,930 O&M services 5,027

10,213 Others (EPC and development services) 17,067

21,167 Subtotal $ 26,661

$ 264,749 Total net revenues $ 695,846

$ 1,521,481



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data and Unless Otherwise Stated)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Net revenues $ 695,846

$ 825,635

$ 1,036,275

$ 1,521,481

$ 1,520,994 Cost of revenues 548,634

602,438

853,633

1,151,072

1,230,913























Gross profit 147,212

223,197

182,642

370,409

290,081





















Operating expenses:



















Selling expenses 53,463

52,659

45,361

106,122

83,292

General and administrative

expenses 46,354

52,961

65,735

99,315

117,159

Research and development

expenses 10,924

10,056

12,133

20,980

25,298

Other operating income (8,997)

(5,915)

(1,329)

(14,912)

(3,015) Total operating expenses 101,744

109,761

121,900

211,505

222,734





















Income from operations 45,468

113,436

60,742

158,904

67,347 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (16,960)

(19,013)

(20,654)

(35,973)

(42,352)

Interest income 2,081

2,779

4,452

4,859

6,481

Gain (loss) on change in

fair value of derivatives, net (2,349)

33,109

(12,489)

30,759

(13,748)

Foreign exchange gain

(loss), net (2,192)

(34,119)

16,415

(36,311)

3,828

Investment income (loss) 1,525

(14,012)

2,002

(12,487)

2,547 Other expenses, net (17,895)

(31,256)

(10,274)

(49,153)

(43,244)





















Income before income taxes and

equity in earnings of

unconsolidated investees 27,573

82,180

50,468

109,751

24,103 Income tax benefit (expense) (8,899)

29,051

(13,951)

20,154

(6,423) Equity in earnings of

unconsolidated investees 1,739

16

23,740

1,755

25,721 Net income 20,413

111,247

60,257

131,660

43,401





















Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests (191)

616

(2,425)

425

(2,116)





















Net income attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ 20,604

$ 110,631

$ 62,682

$ 131,235

$ 45,517





















Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35

$ 1.86

$ 1.05

$ 2.20

$ 0.77 Shares used in computation - basic 59,371,856

59,376,332

59,547,209

59,539,092

59,389,975 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.34

$ 1.84

$ 1.04

$ 2.18

$ 0.76 Shares used in computation -

diluted 59,793,196

60,084,298

60,260,410

60,127,369

60,272,536



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income 20,413

111,247

60,257

131,660

43,401 Other comprehensive income (net

of tax of nil):

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment 30,997

(45,971)

(11,170)

(14,974)

4,815 De-recognition of commodity hedge

and interest rate swap 4,439

—

—

4,439

— Loss on changes in fair value of

derivatives (104)

(4,011)

(3,310)

(4,115)

(5,680) Comprehensive income 55,745

61,265

45,777

117,010

42,536 Less: comprehensive income(loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests 3,802

(1,441)

(1,028)

2,361

(5,355) Comprehensive income

attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. 51,943

62,706

46,805

114,649

47,891























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)









June 30,

December 31,





2020

2019

ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 578,815

$ 668,770



Restricted cash 398,739

526,723



Accounts receivable trade, net 421,691

436,815



Accounts receivable, unbilled 16,096

15,256



Amounts due from related parties 18,052

31,232



Inventories 547,106

554,070



Value added tax recoverable 109,358

108,920



Advances to suppliers 49,504

47,978



Derivative assets 5,989

5,547



Project assets 653,750

604,083



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 397,300

253,542

Total current assets 3,196,400

3,252,936

Restricted cash 16,766

9,927

Property, plant and equipment, net 970,065

1,046,035

Solar power systems, net 49,654

52,957

Deferred tax assets, net 136,267

153,963

Advances to suppliers 41,484

40,897

Prepaid land use right 58,800

60,836

Investments in affiliates 79,322

152,828

Intangible assets, net 22,430

22,791

Project assets 492,519

483,051

Right-of-use assets 30,162

37,733

Other non-current assets 164,661

153,253

TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,258,530

$ 5,467,207



















Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)







June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 1,015,749

$ 933,120



Long-term borrowings on project assets -

current 179,978

286,173



Accounts payable 460,817

585,601



Notes payable 472,000

544,991



Amounts due to related parties 3,989

10,077



Other payables 448,973

446,454



Advance from customers 69,546

134,806



Derivative liabilities 10,461

10,481



Operating lease liabilities 17,218

18,767



Other current liabilities 112,496

121,527

Total current liabilities 2,791,227

3,091,997

Accrued warranty costs 47,280

55,878

Long-term borrowings 580,442

619,477

Derivatives liabilities 5,374

1,841

Liability for uncertain tax positions 15,543

15,353

Deferred tax liabilities 54,689

56,463

Loss contingency accruals 26,828

28,513

Operating lease liabilities 15,523

20,718

Financing liabilities 75,457

76,575

Other non-current liabilities 97,207

75,334

Total LIABILITIES 3,709,570

4,042,149

Equity:









Common shares 686,425

703,806



Treasury stock —

(11,845)



Additional paid-in capital 22,989

17,179



Retained earnings 924,836

793,601



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,193)

(109,607)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders' equity 1,508,057

1,393,134

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 40,903

31,924

TOTAL EQUITY 1,548,960

1,425,058

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,258,530

$ 5,467,207



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial disclosures presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP measures for certain items as described below. The Company presents non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share so that readers can better understand the underlying operating performance of the business before the impact of AD/CVD true-up provisions. The non-GAAP numbers are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

Statement of Operations Data:

















(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019





















GAAP net income attributable to Canadian

Solar Inc. 20,604

62,682

131,235

45,517

Non-GAAP income adjustment items:

















AD/CVD provision true-up (20,397)

(21,617)

(20,397)

(21,617)



Tax impact 5,054

5,365

5,054

5,365

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. 5,261

46,430

115,892

29,265





















GAAP income per share - diluted $ 0.34

$ 1.04

$ 2.18

$ 0.76

Non-GAAP income per share - diluted $ 0.09

$ 0.77

$ 1.93

$ 0.49

Shares used in computation - diluted 59,793,196

60,260,410

60,127,369

60,272,536



































