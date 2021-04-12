Canadian Solar Starts Mass Production of 210 mm Large Cell Modules of up to 665 W

GUELPH, ON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that it has started mass production of high-power, high-efficiency modules with power output of up to 665 W.

The new generation of monofacial HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules are based on 210 mm cells and are set to deliver one of the most competitive levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) in the industry by reducing balance of system (BOS) and other costs for solar power plants. These modules have been optimized with leading tracker and inverter designs to ensure seamless installation of solar systems.

The nameplate production capacity of the HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules will reach 10 GW by the end of 2021, of which a significant portion has already been booked. The Company will deliver the first batch of the new high-power, high-efficiency modules this month.

The HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules are expected to solidify Canadian Solar's technology leadership by offering:

Power classes of up to 665 W and module efficiencies of up to 21.4%.

Commercial deployment of Canadian Solar's proprietary cell technology and module design, including hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technology. Both technologies reduce the gap between solar cells by more than 50%, thereby increasing the power output of solar modules over the same area.

Further reduction of light-and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) using Canadian Solar Advanced Regeneration (CSAR) technology. This technology further reduces cell and module power degradation under light and at high temperatures, increasing power output of solar modules and lengthening their useful lifetime.

Excellent value for commercial and utility scale PV plants, reducing balance of system costs by up to 5.7% and LCOE by up to 8.9% relative to mainstream 445 W modules.

Certified by VDE according to IEC61215 and IEC61730 product standards.

Dr. Shawn Qu , Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar remarked, "I am excited to announce that we have begun mass production of the 210 mm cell-based HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules, which marks another milestone for Canadian Solar as the leader in high power cell and module technologies. With up to 665 W capacity, these modules will further reduce the LCOE of solar energy generated and increase the energy yield of solar plants. These modules also have high reliability with several special technologies, such as damage-free cell cutting, strict hot spot control, and low LeTID technology, etc. These product and technological innovations will continue to boost solar project returns, further improve solar energy's competitiveness and accelerate the global clean energy transition."

