Canadian Tax Compliance Joins The Ecom Cooperative

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ecom Cooperative, an organization dedicated to helping ecommerce professionals and sellers succeed, welcomes Canadian Tax Compliance, as a member for 2022.

Canadian Tax Compliance provides business and Tax registration, Calculation, Tax filing, ecommerce platform setup, government correspondence, and more, to ecommerce merchants who want to do business on the growing Canadian Amazon marketplace.

Yechiel Samet - Canadian Tax Compliance Partners of The Ecom Cooperative

"The Ecom Cooperative's goal is to help entrepreneurs be more successful in ecommerce. At Canadian Tax Compliance, we have the same goal, and provide year-round support for sellers and brand owners that want to do business in Canada. Joining this organization to meet more sellers, and provide value to the community, made a lot of sense to us," said Yakov Neuman, Head of compliance at Canadian Tax Compliance.

Understanding tax laws in countries other than your own can be difficult, especially for ecommerce merchants who conduct the majority of their business on marketplace like Amazon, Walmart, and others. In fact, many sellers and brand owners avoid selling on international marketplaces because they aren't sure how to get started. Canadian Tax Compliance helps from the moment you start exploring the idea of doing business in Canada, all the way through properly filling your taxes every year.

"We're very excited to have Canadian Tax Compliance as part of The Ecom Cooperative," says David Dayon, CEO of AmazonXperts and a Co-Founder of The Ecom Cooperative. "As more ecommerce professionals move toward selling internationally, providing the proper resources and people to meet is a goal of our organization."

The Ecom Cooperative (TECO) was founded in 2020 as a community for ecommerce sellers and solution providers to connect, solve problems, and engage - through high-ticket giveaway events, virtual events, in-person meetups and other industry events. TECO is free to join for ecommerce sellers and brand owners. As the TECO community grows with sellers and solution providers joining it, it continues to expand the overall value to the ecommerce community.

