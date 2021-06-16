Canadian Turnaround Software and Telecom CEO joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Gordon Forsythe as its newest Partner and Coach.



Gordon is an experienced CEO, Board Director, entrepreneur, and mentor with a substantial record of leading organizations to extraordinary growth and dramatically improving profits and operations for both privately held and publicly traded companies. His experience ranges across a number of verticals ranging from wireless, SaaS, telecom, technology, light manufacturing, advisory services, and within a P.E. environment.



Gordon has consistently and dramatically increased profits and improved operations within turnarounds and rapid change environments for divisions of corporations as well as small and medium-sized businesses.



Gordon led a privately-owned family business, growing revenues over a 3-year period from $60M to $130M and EBITDA from $12M to $27M. At Volaris Group, he was responsible for a portfolio of software companies, growing revenues from $35M to $80M and EBITDA from $14M to $37M over a 2-year period. In the early 2000s, Gordon rapidly restructured and stabilized the underperforming Accutel Conferencing Inc., dramatically increasing the revenues, profits, market share, and valuations. He also initiated and led the highly accretive sale of the company to Bell Canada Enterprises. After the sale, he transformed the struggling Bell Canada Conferencing division into the largest and most profitable in the marketplace. He engineered a significant turnaround, increasing revenues from $43M to $78M and EBITDA from $5M to $28M over a 2-year period.



Gordon looks forward to bringing this passion for mentoring and coaching to his role at CEO Coaching International. "I'm excited to be joining CEO Coaching International as a partner. I'll be working alongside an elite group of former CEOs whose primary purpose is to help companies drive revenues and profits and measurably increase the skillsets of the business leaders they coach," he said. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by helping others achieve and exceed their goals. By combining my experience with the best practices and time-proven process of CEO Coaching International, I'm looking forward to making a meaningful difference for our clients."



"We are thrilled to welcome Gordon Forsythe to our team," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His impressive track record of greatly improving profits and operations at companies of all sizes and his strong desire to use his deep experience to help others achieve their goals make him an ideal business mentor and coach."



In addition to his professional achievement, Gordon is passionate about mentoring and coaching entrepreneurs, high-potential employees, and next-generation talent. His mentoring roles include Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Ivey Business School, Advisor of Information Technology, Communication and Entertainment (ICE) at MaRS Discovery District, and Mentor at The Next 36, a non-profit organization with the goal of nurturing and transforming Canada's most talented undergraduates into high-impact entrepreneurs.



Gordon received his MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University and is an active member of YPO, where he's held a number of leadership and educational roles. He and his wife, Myrna, have been married for more than 30 years and are the proud parents of two grown and successful children. They enjoy traveling (specifically to the Adriatic coast in Croatia), and staying active in a number of physical pursuits.



About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.



