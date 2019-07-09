Canadian Western Bank, Avaya, Barclays and More Feature in the July Issue of BizClik Media's FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company, BizClik Media, has released the July issue of FinTech Magazine.

As technology evolves, so do threats to the finance sector. In FinTech Magazine's cover feature for July, Canadian Western Bank (CWB Financial Group)'s first ever Chief Information Security Officer Cory Gould discusses how the bank uses cutting-edge technology to combat threats and foster growth.

"20 years ago, we were concerned with things like debit skimming… we've seen a significant rise in the levels of organisation, structure and sophistication of these threats," comments Gould.

Editor-in-Chief Olivia Minnock also sat down with Marsh Indonesia's new CEO, Douglas Ure, following the global insurer's acquisition of JLT. Marsh aims to help businesses survive and thrive, whether they are an Indonesian company looking to expand or an international giant hoping to gain a footprint in Indonesia.

Elsewhere, Avaya's UK Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, Ioan MacRae, discusses how the technology solutions provider powers the digital transformations of finance giants – and says change doesn't have to happen all at once. "My advice to any big financial institution is to have conversations with your vendors and partners, understand what can be done today relatively quickly and easily, as well as looking at the long-term plan," he comments.

Don't forget to check out the other exclusive reports on United Cooperative Assurance, Barclays Bank Mauritius and Cashco Financial.

Read the latest issue here.

