Canadians Choose Restaurants Based Upon the Best Online Reviews According to New Survey

TORONTO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Google survey of 1000 Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65+ explores the things that lead to restaurant selection with some interesting results. Canada is enjoying a culinary renaissance, and has become world-renowned for being the epicenter of a food revolution. There has never been a more exciting time than now, to get out and experience the cornucopia of restaurants in any given urban area. As a result, restaurant owners find themselves in a highly competitive market, vying for customers' patronage. There are several contributing factors that lead Canadians to choose one restaurant over another. However, regardless of demographics, the most important factor seems to be based upon the best online reviews.

restaurant survey results

Survey Findings

The graph reveals the factors that lead to people's choice of restaurant.

According to the findings of the survey, when asked what elements contributed to their choice of a restaurant, 39.2% of the 1000 respondents indicated that they would choose the restaurant with "the best online reviews".

Taking into account the overwhelming popularity of this response, business owners must realize that a favorable online presence is essential. With a selection of thousands of restaurants in any given urban center, it is difficult to filter the options. Seeing as the vast majority of people have a mobile device readily available at all times, the easiest and fastest method is simply turning to online reviews.

"The findings in the survey aren't surprising to me. A positive online presence is essential for the success of any company. Companies must accelerate digital growth, which attracts quality leads and generates sales.", stated Amine Rahal, CEO of Little Dragon Media.

Another interesting take-away from the survey findings: 21.9% of respondents stated that the deciding factor for restaurant selection would be close proximity to their location. Modern life has become increasingly hectic, making time a valuable commodity. When making a restaurant selection, the closest and convenient establishment is an important consideration for people. This perhaps explains why restaurants in busy downtown urban cores have a tendency to fair well, despite stiff competition.

A smaller, albeit still important group, 17.6%, stated that affordability was the most important element to their choice of restaurant. Yet interestingly, when demographic filters were factored, 25.3% of respondents between the ages of 18 to 34 said that affordability was key.

Another smaller group, 16.2%, responded that the most creative menu would influence their decision. However, this percentage increased with 65+-year-olds to 24%. Increasingly, dining out is not merely regarded as a means of satisfying hunger, but more about enjoying a culinary experience, especially with the older demographic.

The smallest group of respondents at 5.1%, said that an appealing website was what mattered in their decision-making. However, web design appears to be even more pertinent amongst 45 to 55 year-olds, given that 9.3% chose this response.

Canada has become a world-renowned on the international culinary stage for its unique, exciting restaurants. In any given urban center from coast to coast, new establishments are opening up, offering a near limitless array of food options for the most discerning palates. There are a myriad of factors that contribute to the success of a restaurant. Seeing as the competition is so fierce, restaurants must employ numerous strategies to increase patronage and thus, sales.

Click here for more information about the survey.

Media Contact:

Harriet Anderson

647.348.4995

214151@email4pr.com

SOURCE Little Dragon Media