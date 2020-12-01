Canadus Power Systems and Merlin Solar Provide a New Method to Maintain Charged Batteries by Melding Two Proven Technologies

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadus Power Systems and Merlin Solar (San Jose, CA) announced the combining of two proven technologies to create a new method of maintaining batteries in the best possible condition. This design includes Merlin solar panel technology to provide supplemental battery charging with a Canadus Battery Reconditioner to provide balanced battery chemistry. The result is the ability to maintain full charge capacity and longer battery life for vehicles used periodically.

Canadus One System Battery Solution Increases Battery Life 5X or More

The One-System Battery Solution has been successfully tested on stored Army Reserve wheeled vehicles to maintain mission readiness. Prior to installation, the fleet's batteries were evaluated, and many met the requirements for replacement. Once these batteries were charged by 21 cycles of daylight connected to a 36-watt One System arrangement, all batteries in the test group were back to full charge and mission ready.

"This is also a solution for construction equipment that sits on the jobsite as well as seasonal service vehicles and school buses that suffer from undercharging," said Canadus President Dana Cassidy.

The One-System Battery Solution is ideal for vehicles that are used intermittently and parked. A Merlin high efficiency solar panel is sized to provide enough supplemental charging to prevent the self- discharge of a specific vehicle. This charging mechanism activates the included Canadus Battery Reconditioner that cleans the buildup of hardened lead sulfate crystals from the battery plates that would inevitably destroy usable capacity.

According to Cassidy, the One-System Battery Solution can improve the battery life of standby vehicle fleets as much as 5x expected service. "Batteries that are kept charged and free of damaging lead sulfate last a very long time."

Canadus Power Systems is a leader of lead acid battery technology since 2001. Located in Twinsburg, Ohio, Canadus Power Systems is involved in many design features to extend battery life and communicate battery health in 12, 24, 36 and 48-volt systems. Canadus products are designed and assembled in the USA.

