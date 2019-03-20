Canary Speech Announces New Patent for Its Technology in Using Voice to Detect Medical Conditions

PROVO, Utah, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech, a speech and language company known for its novel approach to identifying disease and human conditions through the creation of mathematical models to rapidly and accurately identify biomarkers from a limited vocal sample, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted to Canary Speech a patent for broader claims for its inventions.

The patent is titled, Selecting Speech Features For Building Models For Detecting Medical Conditions (US-2018-0322894-A1). The patent covers Canary Speech's innovative technology that leverages AI and machine learning to build voice models to identify medical conditions and cognitive diseases. Canary Speech has developed HIPAA-compliant tools that have been used in FDA and IRB medical research and clinical drug trials.

The Company believes that this patent is an important milestone in protecting the Company's technology and intellectual property strengthening the Company's position as a leader in the field.

Henry O'Connell, President and CEO of Canary Speech, announced with the securing of this patent that he is eager to continue their vision of using voice as a recognized biomarker. "Using speech and language biomarkers provides for a non-invasive, inexpensive, and accurate assessment of disease and human conditions. This can lead to early assessment and diagnosis for a broader range of individuals, enhancing medical care leading to better outcomes and better quality of life."

About Canary Speech, LLC

Canary Speech is a speech and language technology company based in Provo, Utah. The company focuses on the classification of disease and human condition through speech and language with the use of AI and machine learning. Speech and language models are developed with proprietary and patented technology creating specific disease and human condition related algorithms. These models can be used in pharmaceutical / FDA drug trials as an objective measurement of a drug's efficacy. It is anticipated that the models will also be used in the diagnosis and assessment of disease and various medical conditions, as well as early screening for cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, depression, stress and the like. Canary Speech is currently working with companies in both North America and Japan. For more information, please visit www.canaryspeech.com.

Contact

Caitlyn Brooksby

Vice President

Public Relations

801-369-8408

caitlyn@canaryspeech.com

SOURCE Canary Speech

Related Links

http://www.canaryspeech.com

