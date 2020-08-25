Cancel Culture is coming for you

Who uses KLOAKr?

Anyone who shares confidential information not meant for the general public, including:

Businesses and organizations that need to ensure professional confidentiality, including lawyers, doctors and other healthcare providers, financial services professionals, etc.

Public figures: politicians, celebrities, athletes, etc.

Educators and counselors.

Young college and precollege students and teenagers protecting their future reputation.

Anyone and everyone that wants to communicate a message, picture and/or video in a highly secure and confidential manner, 'now you see it, now you don't'.

KLOAKr is free for the first 60 days, with the option to upgrade to the KLOAKr Pro for enhanced functions.



