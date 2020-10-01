Cancer Better Be Afraid!

"This campaign encourages workplaces and families to enjoy the spirit of Halloween by dressing up or wearing orange to "scare away cancer" and help raise awareness and funding critical for lifesaving research and treatment of childhood cancer. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children and yet o nly four percent of the billions of dollars annually spent on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer. Moreover, fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer since 1980. These are staggering statistics that we, as a society, can't ignore. Our mission at NPCF is to change that by focusing on fast-tracking less toxic, more targeted treatments."

"Halloween is a festive day, especially for children," says Entrepreneur/Philanthropist Kathy Ireland, who serves as NPCF's International Youth Chair. "Let us all be reminded that on that day too, 43 more precious young children will be diagnosed with cancer. I urge everyone to join us in the fight against this monster by participating in 'Halloween Funds the Cure'. Together, we can support research and treatment of childhood cancer that will banish this monster forever," adds Ms. Ireland, who is among the top ten women's health advocates in America, as listed by UCLA.

NPCF has supported more than $25 million to pediatric cancer research since its inception in 1991. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is the top-rated childhood cancer charity in the United States by Charity Navigator.

To join - log onto https://nationalpcf.org

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation's collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country's top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

