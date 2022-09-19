Cancer Biologics Market to record USD 34.97 Bn growth, Evolving Opportunities with Amgen Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biologics market size is expected to grow by USD 34.97 billion between 2021 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented with the presence of several players. Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Merck and Co., Inc. are identified as some of the dominant players in the market. Download PDF Sample Report

The report segments the global cancer biologics market as follows:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Biologics Market 2022-2026

Cancer Biologics Market by Product

Monoclonal antibodies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vaccines - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cell and gene therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the monoclonal antibodies segment will be significant over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are an important part of targeted therapy or immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. They block tumor growth by acting on specific targets and prevents cancer progression or carcinogenesis. The growth of the segment is accelerating due to new drug approvals as well as the presence of a large number of monoclonal antibodies in the pipeline for the treatment of cancer. For instance, in February 2019, Herceptin Hylecta combination was approved by the FDA for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-overexpressing breast cancer. Such drug approvals are expected to foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Cancer Biologics Market by Geography

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America is the major market for cancer biologics. About 53% of the market growth is expected to originate from this region during the forecast period. The rising incidence of cancer in the US and Canada is one of the key factors driving the regional market. For instance, about 237,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,100 in men each year in the US. Also, it was estimated that about 650 children are diagnosed each year with neuroblastoma in the US. In addition to the rising incidence of cancer, the accelerated approvals for cancer biologics granted by regulatory authorities such as the FDA is propelling the growth of the cancer biologics market in North America.

Market Driver

The market is driven by the rising global incidence of cancer. The rise in risk factors such as genetic mutations, environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and pollution, and changing dietary patterns have increased the prevalence of various types of cancer worldwide. Cancer can occur in any individual irrespective of age or gender. In the US, 89,500 adolescents and young adults aged between 15 and 39 years were diagnosed with cancer, and 9,270 died of the condition in 2020. Also, in 2020, there were 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. The rising prevalence of melanoma, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, thyroid cancer, and bladder cancer are mainly contributing to the increased number of new cancer cases worldwide. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global cancer biologics market.

In addition, the rise in strategic collaborations is anticipated to boost the growth of the cancer biologics market.

Major Vendors in the Cancer Biologics Market:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Biocon Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celltrion Co. Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mylan NV

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Cancer Biologics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Mylan NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

