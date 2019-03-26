Cancer Biotech Firm Alpha Tau Medical Appoints Raphi Levy of Goldman Sachs as Chief Financial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Tau Medical , developer of the breakthrough alpha radiation cancer therapy, Alpha DaRT, announced today that Mr. Raphi Levy will be joining Alpha Tau's management team as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Levy will focus primarily on driving business growth, leveraging his unique experience and long-standing international relationships, to support strategic private and public fundraising, advance company strategy and expand collaborations with leading enterprises worldwide.

Raphi Levy - Chief Financial Officer, Alpha Tau Medical

Mr. Levy commented, "I am thrilled to join Alpha Tau and take part in a revolutionary new therapy for cancer patients. I look forward to being part of this outstanding team and to helping drive the company's strategy and commercial relationships in the future."

Mr. Levy has spent the past 13 years working in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs in New York and Tel Aviv, most recently serving as Executive Director in charge of healthcare banking in Israel. He holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BSE and MSE in Electrical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

"We are proud to attract world-class professionals to join the Alpha Tau team," added Uzi Sofer, CEO of Alpha Tau Medical. "Raphi's significant experience and in-depth sector knowledge will enable us to rapidly expand our operations globally. We are truly delighted to welcome Raphi to our team and believe that he will help us move forward even faster in making our cancer treatment available to millions of patients worldwide."

Alpha Tau has recently secured $29 million in private financing , led by Shavit Capital , Medison Ventures and OurCrowd .

The company is currently running three clinical studies in Israel and Italy in patients with skin and head and neck cancer. Interim results show that 100% of the tumors shrank following treatment and more than 70% of the tumors disappeared completely. These excellent results were achieved without causing any severe side effects and with significantly less local toxicity compared to standard treatments.

Further clinical trials are currently being commenced in collaboration with over 70 leading cancer centers worldwide, including with Memorial Sloan Kettering, USA, University of Montreal, Canada, and Cambridge University Hospital, UK, for pancreatic, breast, prostate, gynecological, skin, and head and neck cancer.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli biotech company that focuses on R&D and commercialization of the first alpha-radiation based cancer treatment for solid tumors, Alpha DaRT. Initially developed in 2003 by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University, Alpha DaRT delivers high-precision alpha radiation, that is released when radioactive substances decay inside the tumor. The short-range alpha particles effectively kill the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. For more information, please visit www.alphatau.com .

