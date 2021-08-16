Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 268.10 Billion in 2028: CAGR of 6.3% | Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 268.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors such as increasing demand for cancer diagnostics tests due to easy availability and effectiveness, rising incidence of breast cancer, and initiatives by government and private organizations to create awareness about cancer are driving global market revenue growth.

Cancer is a one of the leading cause of death across the globe. In 2020 alone, around 10 million deaths were reported by World Health Organization. Excess consumption of alcohol, tobacco, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical fitness, and other associated diseases like diabetes could lead to various cancer types. Cancer mortality can reduce if detected early. Thus, early detection, screening, and accurate cancer diagnosis are of utmost importance. Cancer diagnostics is one such method that helps to identify different proteins and biomarkers that could help in suspecting presence of cancer. Some of the widely used cancer diagnostics tests are imaging, laboratory tests, genetic tests, biopsy, and endoscopy. Factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and lung cancer worldwide, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure, improvements in healthcare sector, and increasing demand for effective screening tests are supporting global market revenue growth. In addition, rise in funds for research and development activities and increasing focus of market players to develop more affordable and advanced diagnostics tests and kits is expected to boost market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as high initial investment, high adoption of refurbished diagnostic systems, and risks associated with high radiation exposure are expected to hamper growth of cancer diagnostics market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some key highlights in the report:

Based on test type, the imaging segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Increasing prevalence of types of cancer, rising healthcare and diagnostic expenditure, high demand for advanced imaging tests such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) mammography, Computed Tomography (CT) scan for quick and pain-free primary diagnosis and rising investments to develop more enhanced imaging test are boosting segment revenue growth.

Among the application segments, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. Breast cancer is one of the most commonly caused cancers across the globe. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, initiatives by government and private firms to promote breast cancer awareness, and increasing investments to launch new detection products are fueling segment growth.

The cancer diagnostics market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high awareness about early detection and cancer diagnosis, rising prevalence of types of cancer, high investments in R&D activities, availability of advanced cancer diagnostic tests, and presence of skilled healthcare professionals.

Key players operating in the global cancer diagnostics market include:

Thermo Fischer Scientific

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

FUJIFILM Corporation

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostics Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD.

Quidel Corporation

Bio SB

Biocartis

Exact Science

In August 2021, Myriad Genetics Inc. launched RiskScore that offers breast cancer assessment to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare disparities. The obtained results are a combination of genetic markers, patient history, biological and clinical variables, and ancestry-specific data.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global cancer diagnostics based on test type, application, end-use, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Imaging

Laboratory Test

Genetic Test

Biopsy

Endoscopy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

