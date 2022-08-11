Cancer Diagnostics Market to Register Remarkable Growth of USD 28.21 Billion by 2029 with Analysis of Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Prospectus and Upcoming Trends

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Cancer Diagnostics Market research report is an expert's analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Cancer Diagnostics market research covers impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Global Cancer Diagnostics Market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Cancer diagnostics market report also evaluates the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of USD 28.21 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The rise in the Cancer cases provides growth opportunities to the market.

Cancer has a significant impact on society all over the world. It is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with a higher prevalence in developed and emerging markets. The alarming rate of rising cancer prevalence compels healthcare providers to reconsider cancer treatment goals and shift their focus to prevention. Cancer diagnostics that are not only specific and sensitive, but also capable of detecting cancer in its early stages would be required.

Cancer diagnostics is the process of detecting various biomarkers, proteins, and symptoms that lead to the presence of a cancerous tumour in patients. The detection of specific biomarkers and proteins that are common in cancer disorders leads to the diagnosis process. The process of detecting cancer includes the use of specific technology and devices used in its diagnosis.

List of Companies Profiled in the Cancer Diagnostics Market Report are:

Abbott. (US)

DiagnoCure Inc. ( Canada )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (US)

Merck KGaA, ( Germany )

) Hologic, Inc. (US)

BD. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Genomic Health, Inc. (US)

bioMérieux SA ( France )

) Astellas Pharma Inc. ( Japan )

) Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Opportunities for New Entrants:-

Increasing personalised medicine, mass cytometry development, and the combination of cell- and bead-based flow cytometry technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and the rise of miniaturised and technologically advanced devices will all create new opportunities for the cancer diagnostics market.

Recent Development

Siemens Healthineers will launch Magnetom Free in November 2021. Star is a low-cost whole-body MRI scanner that is intended to improve global access to magnetic resonance imaging.

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced in October 2021 that its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay has been labelled for use in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in the European Union.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cancer Diagnostics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cancer Diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation:-

By Type

(Imaging Testing, Biomarkers Testing, In Vitro Diagnostic Testing, Biopsy, Others)

By Application

(Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Others)

By End-User

(Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Others)

Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The cancer diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cancer diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cancer diagnostics market due to the increasing presence of numerous biotechnology and medical device companies, increased funding available for research and development projects, and the region's high adoption of advanced technologies. Due to rising favourable government policies supporting the growth of the manufacturing industry, as well as lower manufacturing costs in this region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of cancer diagnostics market growth.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the cases of cancer

Cancer is the world's second leading cause of death, accounting for 10 million deaths by 2020. Cancer accounts for approximately one-sixth of all deaths worldwide (Source: World Health Organization). In 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported, with that number expected to rise to 30.2 million by 2040. This increase in cancer incidence can be attributed to the growing geriatric population as well as the overall population.

The increase in adoption of latest technologies and growth in collaborations

Rising technological advancements is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations to spread awareness about cancer, rising growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, rising public-private partnerships to enhance the infrastructure of diagnostic imaging centers, rising Fda support for biomarker development and rising launch of new flow cytometry reagents for diagnostics and drug discovery are the major factors among others driving the cancer diagnostics market..

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the cancer diagnostics market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Introduction: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and provides highlights of key market segments and players covered.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high specialise in market use cases and top market trends, market share by regions, and Cancer Diagnostics Market size and growth by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, foundation date of companies, and areas served, formulation base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Market Segmentation: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Geography Analysis: All of the regions and countries analysed within the report are studied on the idea of market size by product and application, key players, and Cancer Diagnostics market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the idea of their margin of profit, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed within the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

