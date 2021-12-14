Cancer Immunotherapy Market to grow by USD 74.45 bn at a CAGR of 14.67% | Evolving Opportunities with Amgen Inc., Bayer AG & Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the cancer immunotherapy market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of cancer, the rise in technological advancements in cancer immunotherapy, and the growing awareness among consumers regarding cancer immunotherapy. However, the complicated regulatory framework is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The cancer immunotherapy market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The cancer immunotherapy market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Few Companies with Business Segments/ Key Offerings

Amgen Inc. - The company operates in a single segment and offers human therapeutics.

Bayer AG - The company operates in Pharmaceuticals, Crop science & Consumer health.

Pharmaceuticals - This segment focuses on the development, production, and marketing of prescription products in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, contrast agents, and diagnostic imaging equipment.

Crop Science: This segment focuses on the development and marketing of products used for crop protection, seeds and plant trials, and nonagricultural pest control.

Consumer health: This segment focuses on the development, production, and marketing of non-prescription products.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company operates in a single segment and is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines for various diseases.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company operates in Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals: Through this segment, the company manufactures essential drugs for serious diseases like cancer and others like viral infections, metabolic and central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory diseases.

Diagnostics: Through this segment, the company manufactures equipment and reagents for research and medical diagnostic applications.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cancer immunotherapy market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, and checkpoint inhibitors, and immunomodulators

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 74.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

