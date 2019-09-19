Cancer Killing Breakthrough Being Proudly Announced At Socalbio Conference

Super Sentinel Cells™ Show an Unprecedented 80% Success Rate in Curing Cancer

LONG BEACH, CA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - INTELLiSTEM Technologies, an international company revolutionizing stem cell medicine, today announced that they have created genetically engineered Super Sentinel Cells™ (SSC's) to effectively target cancer cells. The SSC's are showing an unprecedented 80% success rate in animal models. The current success rate for existing cancer treatments is 20-40%.

"This is a true eureka moment! Our genetically engineered ethical stem cells are designed to find cancer cells hiding in the body and signal the immune system to kick in and destroy them. Remarkably, their level of success in targeting and destroying cancer cells is unprecedented at 80%," explains Dr. Riam Shammaa MD, Founder and CEO of INTELLiSTEM.

"We could see practical cures for specific cancers in as little as 5 years," added Shammaa.

See animated video of SSC's here – high resolution Images also available.

Shammaa chose the annual SoCalBio Council conference to unveil their cancer breakthrough because it brings together the best of local and international researchers working on the cutting edge of biotechnology. He is also presenting at the conference on September 19th.

Q&A:

i) Why has no one else thought of this treatment before?

Dr. Shammaa speculates that this may be due to the traditional 'silo' nature of cancer research. Often treatments are fully researched and tested by medical professionals in one discipline only. Dr. Shammaa's team combined the promising technology of stem cells with the science of immunology to form INTELLiSTEM. This fast-tracked the development of Super Sentinel Cells™.

ii) How does the treatment work?

Cancer cells are very good at hiding from the immune system. Essentially, the Super Sentinel Cells™ show the immune system where the cancer cells are hiding in a host and allow the immune system to kick in and attack/kill them.

The genetically engineered stem cells (SSC's) are introduced to the subject's cancer cells outside of the body where they are programmed to find that specific cancer.



The programmed stem cells (SSC's) are then separated from the cancer cells.



The SSC's are then injected into the subject and they show the subject's immune system where to find the cancer cells.



The cancer cells are attacked and destroyed.

iii) What Cancers could this effectively treat?

Super Sentinel Cells™ have the capacity to target any cancer due to their ability to learn the signals and antigens of each cancer. Due to the massive task at hand and to accelerate the progression of multiple cancer cures Dr. Shammaa is looking to collaborate with experts/labs across the world to develop treatments for different cancers. The SSC's are expected to be effective on Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer and Lymphoma.

iv) How much does this cost?

Dr. Shammaa expects the SSC treatments to be available for $30k-$50k USD, this is significantly less than current treatments such as CAR T that run from $350k - $500k USD.

v) How many treatments are required?

Animal models are showing that 80% of the tested animals survive after one treatment compared to 20% using available drugs and 0% without treatment, but Shammaa believes that 100% can be achieved with a second injection/treatment of Super Sentinel Cells™.

vi) What stage is the research at?

INTELLiSTEM has finalized all testing of safety and efficacy of the technology as required by the FDA and Health Canada. They are now preparing to file for the first clinical trial in humans in the next 12 months!

viii) What's next?

INTELLiSTEM is now moving to human trials and to accelerate targeting of multiple cancers. INTELLiSTEM is seeking to partner with experts and laboratories to target multiple cancers using SSCs.

"We are telling our story now to hit the ground running and let our peers and the world know that we've reached a major milestone in cancer research," added Shammaa. "Our vision is to have our Super Sentinel Cells™ in every hospital, available for everyone. Every time a patient gets diagnosed with cancer, the doctors in that hospital take a biopsy of that cancer and "incubate" it with Super Sentinel Cells™ and then inject SSC's into the patient to treat their cancer, we call this approach, off-the-shelf personalized medicine." said Shammaa

"We will do everything we can to make this technology available to everyone as fast as possible," said Shammaa. "With international support, we really could be looking at practical cancer treatments in the next five years."

