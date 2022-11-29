Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Growth Opportunities led by Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer monoclonal antibodies market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 33.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 8.23%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025

The report extensively covers the cancer monoclonal antibodies market segmentation by type (naked monoclonal antibodies and conjugated and bi-specific monoclonal antibodies) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request a Free Sample Report

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Vendors

The market is characterized largely by global vendors. These vendors are investing in technologies to develop advanced biologic therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, for the treatment of various chronic diseases. The key vendors in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Product Insights and News

• Amgen Inc.: The company offers BLINCYTO, which is blinatumomab, a bispecific CD19 directed CD3 T cell engager. It is indicated for the treatment of B cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and relapsed or refractory B cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company also offers Vectibix, which is a fully human monoclonal antibody specific to the epidermal growth factor receptor used for the treatment of wild type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer.

• Astellas Pharma Inc - The company, by working jointly with Seattle Genetics, develops and offers the Padcev drug to treat locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

• AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers IMFINZI, which is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD L 1 with the PD 1 and CD80 molecules used for the treatment of lung cancer and bladder cancer.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market in North America is mostly centered in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in Europe and Asia. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the North American market for cancer monoclonal antibodies will be supported by the increased incidence of various types of cancer.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Market Segmentation

The naked monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to contribute the highest market share to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Naked monoclonal antibodies are the most commonly used monoclonal antibodies. They are also known as targeted therapies. The naked monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at a faster pace than other segments during the forecast period. The rapid growth of biotechnology has driven the use of naked monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. During the forecast period, new naked monoclonal antibodies, which are currently in clinical trials, are expected to receive approval. These factors will further drive market growth. Download a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this cancer monoclonal antibodies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market vendors

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Naked monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Naked monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Some US-FDA and EU approved naked cancer monoclonal antibodies



Exhibit 19: Naked monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Conjugated and bi-specific monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Conjugated and bi-specific monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Conjugated and bi-specific monoclonal antibodies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 42: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 43: Amgen Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 44: Amgen Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 45: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 46: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 49: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 50: AstraZeneca Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 51: AstraZeneca Plc – Key news



Exhibit 52: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 58: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 61: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 63: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Johnson and Johnson Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 68: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 73: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Novartis AG. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 78: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Pfizer Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 81: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sanofi SA – Key news



Exhibit 85: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

