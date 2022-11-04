Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Personalized Medicines Provides Boost to Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 42.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cancer monoclonal antibody refers to a laboratory-generated molecule that is engineered to mimic the immune system's attack on cancer cells. It can bind to antigens present on the surface of cancer cells and flag them to trigger the destruction of cell membranes, block cell growth and immune system inhibitors. It can also deliver treatment radiations directly to the cancer cells to neutralize or destroy them. Some of the most commonly used monoclonal antibodies include murine, chimeric and humanized antibodies that are employed in the treatment of cancer in the blood, liver, brain and breast.



The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to traditionally used non-targeted therapies, such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies have reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can also be used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies by medical practitioners and oncologists is also providing a boost to the market growth. With technological advancements in gene sequencing and target gene selection, these antibodies can be modified to have similar properties to that of a pharmaceutical drug. They have the same efficiency but are available at reduced prices than the original medicine, which aids in enhancing the cost-efficiency of the treatment, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for the product across the globe.

Other factors, including rising preference for personalized medicines, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Antibody Type:

Murine Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

Others

Breakup by Medication Type:

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the antibody type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the medication type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market



6 Market Breakup by Antibody Type



7 Market Breakup by Medication Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End-User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Genmab A/S

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

