Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Personalized Medicines Provides Boost to Sector

Nov 04, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 42.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A cancer monoclonal antibody refers to a laboratory-generated molecule that is engineered to mimic the immune system's attack on cancer cells. It can bind to antigens present on the surface of cancer cells and flag them to trigger the destruction of cell membranes, block cell growth and immune system inhibitors. It can also deliver treatment radiations directly to the cancer cells to neutralize or destroy them. Some of the most commonly used monoclonal antibodies include murine, chimeric and humanized antibodies that are employed in the treatment of cancer in the blood, liver, brain and breast.
The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to traditionally used non-targeted therapies, such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies have reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can also be used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
Furthermore, widespread adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies by medical practitioners and oncologists is also providing a boost to the market growth. With technological advancements in gene sequencing and target gene selection, these antibodies can be modified to have similar properties to that of a pharmaceutical drug. They have the same efficiency but are available at reduced prices than the original medicine, which aids in enhancing the cost-efficiency of the treatment, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for the product across the globe.
Other factors, including rising preference for personalized medicines, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Antibody Type:
- Murine Antibodies
- Chimeric Antibodies
- Humanized Antibodies
- Others
Breakup by Medication Type:
- Bevacizumab (Avastin)
- Rituximab (Rituxan)
- Trastuzumab (Herceptin)
- Cetuximab (Erbitux)
- Panitumumab (Vectibix)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Breast Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmacies
- Research Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the antibody type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the medication type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market
6 Market Breakup by Antibody Type
7 Market Breakup by Medication Type
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by End-User
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Genmab A/S
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Seattle Genetics Inc.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfgimm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article