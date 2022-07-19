Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Worth $159.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 159.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cancer, and product approvals along with a robust pipeline are the key factors augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in funding for R&D in this sector is expected to impact industrial growth. Moreover, the booming biosimilar market will further offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By type, the humanized segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 owing to factors such as, low cost, availability, and quick production time for mouse monoclonal antibodies. However, the human segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of product approvals and product launches.

The blood cancer application segment held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to an increase in the prevalence of hematological disorders along with a robust pipeline. In addition, the lung cancer segment is poised to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2021, the hospital segment was the leading end-user segment due to an upsurge in the number of patient hospitalizations. In addition, the availability of innovative drug therapies in the facility drives the patient preference.

North America dominated the global market in 2021, due to the strategic activities of key market players, increasing cancer cases, and supportive government efforts in this region.

dominated the global market in 2021, due to the strategic activities of key market players, increasing cancer cases, and supportive government efforts in this region. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow considerably in the future due to the increasing number of international and national collaborations among entities, especially those in developed and developing countries.

Read 150-page full market research report for more Insights, "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chimeric Antibodies, Humanized Antibodies), By Application (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth & Trends

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is a common type of lung cancer. For patients with metastatic NSCLC, the prognosis is mostly poor, as only about 8% will live beyond 5 years after the diagnosis. Moreover, at present, there are no HER2-directed therapies approved precisely for treating HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, which occurs in almost 2-4% of patients with non-squamous NSCLC. However, progress has been made over the last two years, mainly in the first-line setting, leaving a substantial unmet medical need. For instance, in April 2022, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca received acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) of Enhertu in the U.S. for treating adult patients with unresectable NSCLC.

The development of monoclonal antibodies has been great both in clinical and technical research applications over the past three years. Given their advantages of safety, specificity, and efficacy, there is now prevalent acceptance of mAbs as advanced therapeutic agents. Cancer is the most dominating and important area of medicinal application, accounting for almost 50% of all monoclonal antibodies-related R&D programs.

In addition, in June 2021, the European Commission approved Bristol Myers Squibb's combination therapy of Yervoy and OPDIVO to treat patients for malignant pleural mesothelioma. In June 2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its plan to purchase Sanofi's stake in the Sanofi and Regeneron partnership on Libtayo, providing the company with exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights to the medicine. Furthermore, in May 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Arcus Biosciences, Inc. entered into a 10-year partnership to co-commercialize and co-develop recent and future therapeutic candidates in Arcus's pipeline. Arcus has 10 current clinical studies of molecules in its range with three monoclonal antibodies.

As COVID-19 reached a tipping point in the U.S. and Europe during the last two weeks of March 2020, its far-reaching consequences were observed across industries and businesses, with hospitals postponing or cancelling treatment procedures for cancer and halting clinical trials. This has hampered the market growth to an extent. However, as treatment procedures resumed, manufacturers observed a steady improvement in business in the second half of 2021.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market based on type, application, end-user, and region:

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Humanized

Human

Chimeric

Murine

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie

