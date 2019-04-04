Cancer Support Community to Honor Incyte's Commitment to Innovative Ways to Help Patients

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) will present Incyte with the Founders Award for Innovation at its signature event slated for Tuesday, April 16 at The Lighthouse on Pier 61, part of the acclaimed Chelsea Piers complex on New York City's Hudson River waterfront.

Incyte's significant support of CSC's patient-focused mission includes a myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) awareness campaign, the award-winning Frankly Speaking About Cancer patient education programs, the CancerSupportHelpline® staffed by mental health professionals who field thousands of calls each year, and the policy institute which elevates the voices of patients in health-related debates. In 2018, Incyte's support paved the way for CSC to create a new digital platform dedicated to MPN patients, caregivers and influencers through its support of "Unlocking Answers in MPN."

"Incyte is an anchor to the Cancer Support Community – helping us to provide greater knowledge and understanding of the important resources available to cancer patients from prevention to education, social and emotional support, and patient care and advocacy," said Linda House, president of the Cancer Support Community. "We honor Incyte's innovation as a tribute to the thousands of patients and caregivers who have benefited from the resources they helped us create."

"We are grateful to the Cancer Support Community for this recognition and for their partnership to help strengthen patients' overall wellbeing, especially those living with rare cancers like MPNs who may not otherwise have access to a great deal of resources," said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "Incyte believes strongly in the vision of the Cancer Support Community to ensure that people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community."

The Spring Celebration will benefit CSC's growing global nonprofit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, hospital and clinic partnerships, and digital resources that provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families.

