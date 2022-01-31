Cancer Supportive Care Market Size to Grow by USD 4.98 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Growing Prevalence of Cancer Cases as Key Driver | Technavio

The cancer supportive care market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The cancer supportive care market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the cancer supportive care market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cancer supportive care market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The large number of side effects associated with cancer treatment is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by therapeutic area into chemotherapy-induced anemia, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, cancer pain, CINV, and others. The cancer supportive care market share growth by the chemotherapy-induced anemia segment has been significant.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is notably driving the cancer supportive care market growth. The increasing healthcare investment in developing countries is expected to boost the growth of the cancer supportive care market during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the high cost of cancer treatment may impede the market growth. A large number of cancer patients either cannot afford the cancer treatment or withdraw themselves from the treatment out of financial crises.

Cancer Supportive Care Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer supportive care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cancer supportive care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cancer supportive care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer supportive care market vendors

Cancer Supportive Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

