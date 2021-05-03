Cancer Survivor Cody O'Connor Announces "Walk for Hope" to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer Patients & Their Families

CINCINNATI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After meeting 25-year-old Cody O'Connor from Cincinnati, you are sure to be inspired. Not only by his strength and resilience for having battled an Ewing's Sarcoma diagnosis at the age of 14, but for his determination to shine a light on the many struggles all families can face after a cancer diagnosis and finding ways to provide support to help them.

Champions do Overcome Cody O’Connor

Now ten years post treatment, O'Connor will embark on a cross country trek from New York to Los Angeles, and everywhere in between to demonstrate the importance of never giving up, while raising funds for pediatric cancer patients. The "Walk for Hope" kicks off on Thursday, June 17th in New York City and will have stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Topeka, Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and end in Los Angeles. O'Connor's has allotted four months for his journey and will be documenting through videos, a blog series, social media and journaling while meeting and talking with people along the way. Proceeds from sponsorships and monies raised will go to Champions Do Overcome to directly benefit and aid pediatric cancer patient battles.

"The walk stands for never giving up - no matter what people tell you, always try to take that next step to overcome the odds you are facing," explains O'Connor.

O'Connor's cancer diagnosis not only affected him, but his entire family. Each of his parents were forced to file for bankruptcy, despite working full time in order to continue providing for his six siblings. The entire experience revealed what needs to be done for families facing cancer. In 2018, O'Connor founded the non-profit Champions Do Overcome with a mission to provide financial and emotional assistance to families.

O'Connor is currently spending most of his time preparing for the 22 miles per day he plans to average on his trek across the country. Physically, he has been training under the guidance of Cincinnati-native and retired mixed martial arts champion Rich Franklin.

O'Connor is also doing outreach to mentors, friends, and companies to secure items and services needed for his trip. Kroger has signed on to support him with groceries and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has donated reward points for hotel stays. Altra will provide O'Connor's footwear and Infinit Nutrition will make sure he has the proper supplements to support his recovery. Notable people such as Ben Higgins (The Bachelorette, The Bachelor), Harvey Lewis (ultrarunner/public speaker), and Pete Kostelnick (ultrarunner) are taking to social media to inform their audiences of O'Connor

Sponsorships still needed for the "Walk of Hope" include: hotel rooms, transportation (rental car or RV), gas/fuel, audio gear, camping gear, video equipment, camera gear, bandages/wraps, bottled water, sunscreen, etc. Anyone interested in sponsoring can contact Cody directly at [email protected]. For more information about the "Walk for Hope," please visit www.ChampionsDoOvercome.org.

IG: @Overcomerteam

FB: @championsdoovercome

Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

312.488.3472

[email protected]

SOURCE Cody O'Connor