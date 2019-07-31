Candace Gingrich Joins Revolution Florida To Lead Business Development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis operator Revolution Florida, a sister company of Illinois-based Revolution Enterprises, announced today that prominent LGBTQ leader Candace Gingrich (they/their) was appointed Vice President and Head of Business Development for the company's newly expanded operations in Florida.

Gingrich is a nationally known LGBTQ leader and advocate. Over more than two decades with the Human Rights Campaign, Gingrich traveled the country discussing the importance of coming out, promoting LGBTQ equity in all facets of life, including healthcare, and mobilizing the next generation of LGBTQ activists.

Gingrich's focus will be to help lead the company's expansion to Florida, including helping to identify new business opportunities, market the company and its products, stand up new business operations, engage with state and local policy makers and regulators, and create partnerships with patient groups and other stakeholders.

"Florida presents an enormous opportunity for Revolution and our primary goal of helping patients. I could not be more excited to be on the ground floor of this new market," Gingrich said.

Gingrich will also serve as Revolution's ambassador to the LGBTQ community. In their own life, Gingrich observed how LGBTQ people face barriers to medical treatment, including with cannabis. In their role, Gingrich has plans to establish LGBTQ-focused medical cannabis treatment centers and increase economic opportunities for LGBTQ people in the sector.

"Revolution is committed to bringing people from all walks of life into the legal cannabis business," Gingrich said. "The LGBTQ community, which cuts across all demographics, needs to be included as the industry takes flight. I'm also looking forward to helping to mitigate historical barriers to medical cannabis, including the social stigma that has long kept queer people from easily accessing the health care they need."

"Revolution is fortunate and excited to have Candace join our team," Revolution CEO Mark de Souza said. "Candace's skillsets in creating partnerships, marketing, and advocacy -- and our shared passion for social equity -- made Candace a natural choice to lead business development and marketing in Florida."

Gingrich is married to Illinois Rep. Kelly Cassidy, who was a lead sponsor of the landmark adult-use cannabis bill that became law last month. Because of their relationship, Gingrich will not have a financial or voting interest in any Illinois-based business license that might be issued to Revolution under the new law for two years. In addition, Gingrich's business development work will only be focused on non-Illinois markets.

About Revolution Enterprises

Based in Illinois, Revolution Enterprises is an industry-leading, multi-state operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from food and beverages to topicals and pet products. In addition to Illinois, Revolution is in the process of expanding to Florida and Arkansas.

