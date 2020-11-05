Candid Hires Industry Veteran to Launch Their New Professional Product

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid Care Co. today announced that dental industry veteran Brian Ganey has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. The new role takes effect immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Ganey will oversee the development of Candid's latest product, Candid Pro, which simplifies the clear aligner workflow for orthodontists and general dentists, and brings them the very best in teledentistry. Driven by Candid's revolutionary 'Orthodontics as a Service' platform, Candid Pro debuted in August to select partners. Brian will play a critical role as the company continues to build Candid Pro, and will manage all commercial aspects of the program, especially sales and product development.

As a proven executive leader, Mr. Ganey previously served as the VP of Oral Health at Carbon, where he was the company's first Oral Health hire. Brian successfully built and ran the division, and led Carbon to the number one NPS-rated 3D manufacturing solution for customer satisfaction and reliability. Prior to Carbon, Mr. Ganey was at Align Technology for over 11 years, as the Director of Special Markets - a division he built to serve the needs of Dental Service Organizations. He began his career at Philips Oral Healthcare launching the Sonicare toothbrush.

"Brian is a legend in the dental world. Throughout his 23-year career, he has stayed on the cutting edge of oral healthcare products and sales. If you want to know where the future of dental will be in five years, look for where Brian is now," said Nick Greenfield, Candid's founder and CEO.

Dentists and orthodontists interested in learning more about Candid Pro may contact [email protected]

About Candid

Candid is a digital platform for oral healthcare. Coupling the expertise and attention of private practice orthodontics with the convenience and affordability of telehealth, Candid delivers the best of both worlds. Our patent-pending approach to treatment planning (CandidRx™), and our intuitive ecosystem of hardware and software (CandidOs™), offer superior care and outcomes. We are on a mission to redefine orthodontics and unlock self-expression for all our customers.

For more information visit candidco.com.

