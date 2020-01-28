Candid Successfully Migrates REPAY Payment Gateway to Amazon Web Services with Zero Downtime

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, a cloud technology and management consulting firm and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces the successful migration for REPAY's, entire Payment Gateway solution to AWS. REPAY is a leading payment technology and processing. Candid's team proposed AWS for many reasons, including the ability to leverage multiple geographic regions to run their platform allowing REPAY to expand their business globally. This cutting-edge deployment strategy, never before utilized by a credit card processor using public cloud, is known as Multi-Region Active-Active (MRAA).

REPAY previously leveraged a single legacy gateway that provided neither the technical capabilities nor performance for a desirable user experience. Due to the rapid growth the company has been experiencing, and a pending merger with another payment processor, a modern Payment Gateway solution was required to scale for future success.

"Candid provided a team to facilitate the migration of our core payment processing platform to AWS, enhancing operations, providing Multi-Region Active-Active (MRAA) high availability, and preparing us for a strategic merger," said Jason Kirk, Chief Technology Officer of REPAY.

Candid, an AWS Lambda Partner, devised a serverless architecture and proprietary transaction replication process using SQL Server on AWS for the future state Payment Gateway. This approach proved to be highly fault-tolerant while still capable of processing credit card transactions faster than the legacy platform. The team utilized canary deployments to enable controlled incremental releases of new functionality. Additionally, using Matter Cloud Automation Platform, the project was able to auto-generate Terraform, accelerating the timeline and pathway to success.

"The REPAY migration to AWS was a perfect showcase for Candid's architects to demonstrate our deep technical expertise," says Merrick Olives, co-founder and Managing Partner for Candid. "Developing first of its kind solutions that allow our clients to positively disrupt their industry has become the norm for Candid, and we are thrilled to see REPAY stake their claim as leaders in payment processing."

The entire project was executed with zero downtime during the migration to AWS. As a result of the migration, REPAY gained dramatic scalability and security and more actionable metrics, along with a greater degree of standardization and decreased operational overhead. Use of the AWS platform has allowed REPAY to reduce risk in the delivery cycle, embrace faster DevOps execution and replicate key tables in the SQL server database. Today, Candid continues to eliminate legacy technical debt to aid REPAY's transformation into the world leader in vertically-integrated payment solutions.

About Candid

Candid is an Atlanta based cloud technology and management consulting firm that combines enterprise-class scale and process with born-in-the-cloud domain expertise. Candid's management consultants come from the world's top firms and are skilled at turning complex business needs into specific technology solutions. Together with Candid's cutting-edge architects and DevOps specialists they are helping Fortune 100 companies reap the benefits of public cloud.

