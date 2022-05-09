Candied & Semi-candied Fruits Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 956.1 Mn by the end of 2032: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global volume of candied & semi-candied fruits is 90,245 MT at present, and is expected to be pegged at 105,031 MT by the end of 2032.

The candied & semi-candied fruits market is benefiting from rising customer demand for flavorful candies. Bakery and pastry items are becoming one of the most popular products at large corporate events; therefore candied & semi-candied fruits are seeing an increase in demand. Furthermore, consumers in regions such as South Asia and East Asia are progressively gravitating toward the consumption of flavored candied products, meaning that, the worldwide market would rise significantly over the coming years.

Online retail sales of candied & semi-candied fruits are expected to increase at an exponential rate. Bakery and confectionery food e-Commerce sales are also increasing across the world. Furthermore, consumers are drawn toward inventive and tasty confectionery goods that are readily available on the Internet. Major competitors in the global market are pursuing product diversity and producing items that are in line with consumer preferences.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The largest market for candied & semi-candied fruits is Europe , followed by North America . These regions account for a combined share of more than 60% in 2022.

, followed by . These regions account for a The market for candied & semi-candied fruits in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is set to expand at value CAGRs of 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

is set to expand On the basis of source, citrus fruits account for the highest volume share of 36.6% in 2022.

Consumer demand for indulgent foods backed by rising number of social occasions is pushing the sales of candied & semi-candied fruits across markets. Candied & semi-candied fruit consumption is the highest in pastries, with a volume of 33,883 MT in 2022.

Consumption of healthy foods and consumer preference for inclusion of fruits as a part of daily diets is driving overall market growth.

Sales of candied and semi-candied fruits through traditional trade channels dominates the market, followed by the industrial segment. These distribution channels together account for more than 80% of the revenue share in 2022.

"Key suppliers of candied & semi-candied fruits are emphasizing on developing more flavorful products supported by advancements in technology and equipment. Manufacturers can differentiate their products with packaging and label claims, keeping in mind the growing health-conscious population" says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are advancing their technology and are majorly focused on enhancing the quality of their products. Furthermore, key players are expanding and strengthening their product offerings based on consumer demand.

CONSERVAS LAZAYA, FRUTAS Y DULCES S.A. has expertise in the production of different variety of fruit products by maintaining an efficient supply chain, from the selection of fresh fruits, processing, and preserving them. It emphasizes on production control, quality control, and innovation.

Giuso Guido Spa opened a new headquarters that accommodates the company's entire production line with modern installations. The new headquarters is the center of innovation, R&D, and quality assurance activities of the company.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global candied & semi-candied fruits market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on source (stone fruits, pome fruits, citrus fruits, and others), application (bakery, pastries, ice cream, and yogurt), and distribution channel (traditional trade, modern trade, industrial, and foodservice), across six major regions of the world.

