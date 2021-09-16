Candy Club© Strengthens Commitment to Retail with New Wholesale Website

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy Club, a high-growth candy brand that offers classic premium candy flavors with a modern-day twist in colorful, fun packaging announced today that it has launched a new website for wholesale customers to purchase their products directly from Candy Club. Wholesale.candyclub.com offers direct purchases for customers and provides Candy Club the opportunity to have a closer relationship and communication loop with customers.

This announcement comes after several quarters of significant growth for the company, as the brand saw its revenue grow by nearly three-fold in the last year. The CEO attributes this success to growth in the wholesale channel which they launched in 2019. Retailers are discovering the joy that the Candy Club brand brings to their customers. During the pandemic, consumers were looking for something that made them happy. Candy Club fit that bill and retailers saw it -- and the desire and sales continue today. Candy Club is truly on a great trajectory.

"We are thrilled to launch this site to continue our growth in the wholesale category," said CEO Keith Cohn. "The packaging provides our partners with eye-catching, fun shelf displays and their customers with a unique premium candy experience as our product is sourced thoughtfully from around the world. It genuinely is a feast for all the senses."

The brand will continue its strong partnerships with wholesale marketplace platforms Faire, Tundra and Abound; each one remains an integral part of business for Candy Club and its B2B customers. The new website simply allows curious retailers an additional way to shop for Candy Club products offering the unique opportunity for one-on-one consultation and customization to help grow their business.

The wholesale website provides a first buying opportunity and look at new products, a downloadable catalog, promotions and specials on their products; and access to best-in-class customer service along with the sales department for questions, answers, and consulting.

The brand expanded to wholesale in 2019 after first launching as an online-only subscription service in 2015. The company has now established relationships with hundreds of retailers both online and off, including standouts like Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Kohl's.

Candy Club is well poised to welcome more partners to join the club and Enjoy the Sweet Life!™

About Candy Club:

Founded in 2015, Candy Club is committed to sourcing the globe for the best unique and classic premium candies and bringing it to their customers. Launching as a premier, monthly subscription service that brings the candy store experience to your door, Candy Club now offers their candies through boutique retailers and select Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Kohl's department stores. Innovation is key for Candy Club and they are committed to their motto "We Make Happy Happen™". From the visual appeal of their packaging to the great tasting candy to the memory a candy bite brings – everything is about bringing joy to each and every single sense. Candy club offers products for every candy purchase need – gifting, subscription, sharing with family, or a self-indulgent treat. Follow the company on Instagram at @lovecandyclub or Facebook at facebook.com/lovecandyclub.

