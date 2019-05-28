Candy Head CBD-Infused Hard Candies A Good Choice During National Arthritis Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-four million adults in America are looking for a way to manage the pain caused by arthritis.

To bring attention to the devastating effects that the more than 100 types of arthritis cause, May has been designated National Arthritis Awareness Month. Traditional approaches to dealing with different types of arthritis include medication, physical or occupation therapy and even surgery.

Candy Head CBD-infused hard candies may be another approach for arthritis sufferers to consider.

Early research suggests that CBD may ease arthritis pain, including for Osteoarthritis, or OA, which is the most common form of the degenerative disease affecting approximately 30 mllion Americans. Some research regarding CBD and Rheumatoid Arthritis, known as RA, also suggests it may help, as well.

There are many CBD products on the market today, but Candy Head, a Rhode Island-based company, makes CBD-infused hard candies which not only taste great but also promote optimal absorption within the body.

"As a health and wellness company, we think observances, such as National Arthritis Awareness Month, bring much needed publicity to many public health issues," said Ian Gilley, founder of Candy Head.

Candy Head's product uses full-spectrum CBD oil, which is full of therapeutic terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids and fatty acids. Separately, these ingredients have benefits, but together, they create an "entourage effect" which increases the candies' health value.

The company uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive the precise amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's offerings contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts. They are also vegan-friendly.



Candy Head's CBD blast, a variety pack of 25 hard candies, is available for sale at VitaBeauti.com for $64.95. The candies come in four flavors: green apple, watermelon, tangerine and blue raspberry.

"Arthritis is a serious disease and people need to take a proactive approach to managing it," Gilley said. "People can find a lot of useful information online at sites, such as the Arthritis Foundation. If you have arthritis, you can educate yourself about this malady and the best ways to live with it."

For more information, visit candy-head.com .

