Candy Head Showcases its CBD-Infused Hard Candy at Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando

"We are looking to expand our retail distribution system in the United States. This conference gave us the perfect opportunity for our representatives to present CBD products to the buyers from the biggest outlets in the country," said Ian Gilley, founder of Candy Head, which is based in Rhode Island. "We believe we were well received by the buyers and they responded enthusiastically toward our array of high-quality offerings."

Candy Head uses only the best possible full-spectrum oils available. The company developed its CBD-infused hard candies because they provide optimal absorption of the many compounds found in full-spectrum oil. When you slowly consume the great-tasting CBD edibles, you are giving the oil the time that it needs to be absorbed into the body for maximum effect.

Candy Head uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive precisely the amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's products contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts.

"Our strategic plan is to expand our retail distribution network in 2019, making Candy Head CBD candies available for purchase throughout the United States," Gilley said. "The health and wellness conference was a great starting point to begin our expansion."

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

