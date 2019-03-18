Candy Head to Showcase its CBD-Infused Hard Candy at Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

Recent studies suggest that CBD Hemp oil can help with a variety of ailments, including pain, anxiety, depression and some chronic diseases.

"We are excited about introducing our CBD hard candies to the buyers from the top retailers and outlets in the United States," said Ian Gilley, founder of Candy Head, which is based in Rhode Island. "We are looking to expand our market, and this conference is a perfect starting point."

Candy Head uses only the best possible full-spectrum oils available. The company chose to develop CBD-infused hard candies because it provides optimal absorption of the many compounds found in full-spectrum oil. When you slowly consume the great-tasting CBD candy, you are giving the oil the time that it needs to be absorbed into your body.

Candy Head, which prioritizes health and safety, uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive precisely the amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's products contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts.



"We are looking forward to getting feedback from the buyers and their impressions of our CBD hard candies," Gilley said.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information, visit candy-head.com .

